FOREX-Dollar slips on declining Fed hike expectations

* Dollar still haunted by soft U.S. retail sales data
* Japanese GDP data is weaker than expected, yen rises
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Monday, undermined by recent soft U.S.
economic data that tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike this year.
The dollar, which has fallen in four of the last five
trading sessions, also slipped against the yen, a trend that has
been in place for much of this year, with investors generally
underwhelmed by Japan's recent stimulus measures.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 95.61 after
dropping to its lowest since Aug. 3 last Friday. The euro was up
0.2 percent at $1.1181.
"Lower expectations of a U.S. rate hike have been prompted by
an overwhelming trend of global monetary easing by major central
banks, as well as some very recent U.S. data that has shown some
unexpected weakness," said James Chen, head of research at
Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a roughly 43
percent chance on Monday that the central bank would increase
rates at its December policy meeting. That was down from 45
percent late on Friday.
Traders said the minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting,
due to be released on Wednesday, could give investors more clues
as to the direction of monetary policy.
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in
nearly a decade and signalled it would do so four more times
this year. It scaled that back due to a global growth slowdown,
financial market volatility and generally muted U.S. inflation.
The Labor Department is due on Tuesday to release consumer
price data for July. The forecast is for consumer inflation to
be unchanged last month, down from 0.2 percent in June,
according to a Reuters poll.
Annual headline inflation is also expected to slow amid
lower oil prices.. Productivity data last week
indicated subdued inflationary pressures, underpinning
expectations the Fed will be in no hurry to raise rates.
Markets, meanwhile, showed little overall reaction to data
on Monday showing Japan's economy expanded 0.2 percent year on
year in the second quarter, well below expectations for a 0.7
percent expansion..
The U.S. currency was flat against the yen at 101.26 yen
after losing 0.6 percent on Friday, when U.S. retail
sales and producer prices came in weaker than expected
"As long as markets continue to bet against a Fed rate hike
anytime soon and the yen continues to ignore Japan's efforts to
weaken it, dollar/yen could have significantly further to fall,"
said Forex.com's Chen.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)