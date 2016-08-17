FOREX-Dollar edges lower after Fed minutes disappoint bets on hawkish tone

* Fed minutes show agreement more data needed before rate
hike
* Dollar reverses early gains after minutes
* Dollar remains within day's trading ranges vs euro, yen,
franc
* Bets on December rate hike reduced after minutes
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The U.S. dollar erased early
gains and edged lower against the euro, yen and Swiss franc on
Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting
showed general agreement that more data was needed before the
next rate increase from the central bank.
The minutes showed that members of the U.S. central bank's
rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee were generally upbeat
about the U.S. economic outlook and labor market, but several
said a slowdown in the future pace of hiring would argue against
a near-term hike.
Analysts said the minutes disappointed traders who expected
the Fed to take a more hawkish tone. Those expectations were
bolstered Tuesday, when New York Fed President William Dudley
and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart signalled a potential
rate increase before the end of the year.
"Some investors got the feeling maybe, maybe wrongly, that
the minutes were going to confirm the view of Dudley and
Lockhart yesterday that September is possible for a rate hike,"
said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York.
"Maybe there is a little bit of disappointment because of
that."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.04
percent at 94.753 after gaining about 0.3 percent to 95.102
earlier Wednesday. The index briefly fell 0.3 percent to a
session low of 94.510.
"These minutes don't support an interest rate increase
sooner rather than later, and therefore I think the dollar is
going to continue to falter a bit," said Chris Gaffney,
president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.
Federal funds futures for December delivery implied traders
saw a 47 percent chance of a rate hike in December, down from 58
percent before the release of the minutes, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
While the dollar slipped, it remained within the day's
ranges. The euro was last up 0.08 percent against the
greenback at $1.1285 after hitting a session high of $1.1315,
which remained below Tuesday's more than seven-week high of
$1.1322.
The dollar was last down 0.07 percent against the yen
at 100.21 yen after hitting 100.06 yen shortly after the
minutes. That session low remained above Tuesday's more than
seven-week low of 99.53 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last roughly flat at
0.9615 franc after hitting a session low of 0.9599 franc
after the minutes.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane
Craft)