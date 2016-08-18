FOREX-Dollar hovers near 8-week lows vs euro, Swiss franc after Fed minutes

* Dollar hits nearly eight-week lows vs euro, franc
* Wednesday's Fed minutes continue to impact dollar
* Bets on 2016 Fed rate hike above 50 pct
* Dollar briefly pares losses on comments from Fed's Dudley
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 18 The U.S. dollar hovered near
its lowest against the euro and Swiss franc in nearly eight
weeks on Thursday, a day after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's July meeting showed a bias among policymakers against
raising interest rates soon.
The minutes showed members of the rate-setting Federal Open
Market Committee were generally upbeat about the U.S. economic
outlook. Several Fed policymakers, however, said a slowdown in
the future pace of hiring would argue against a near-term hike,
and FOMC members said they wanted to "leave their policy options
open."
The minutes disappointed those expecting that the Fed could
be turning more hawkish. The expectations had been bolstered by
comments from New York Fed chief William Dudley on Tuesday, who
said the central bank could possibly raise rates as soon as
September.
The euro hit a near eight-week high against the
dollar of $1.1338 in early trading, and the dollar touched a
nearly eight-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9570 franc
. The dollar also slipped to 99.66 yen earlier, or a hair
above Tuesday's more than seven-week low of 99.53 yen.
The dollar last hovered slightly above the multiweek lows.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket
of six major currencies, was down 0.36 percent at 94.374.
The index earlier touched a near eight-week low of 94.324.
"The market's take on the FOMC minutes is to read them in a
somewhat more dovish fashion on the view that the Fed seems too
divided to raise rates anytime soon," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Federal funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 52.4
percent chance of a Fed rate hike this year, according to data
from CME Group's FedWatch program.
The dollar briefly pared losses after comments from Dudley
on Thursday reinforced the influential policymaker's positive
message on the broader economy.
Analysts said the FOMC minutes have had the biggest impact
on the dollar, however, compared to recent Fed policymakers'
comments.
"When we did not receive the unambiguous hawkishness from
the FOMC minutes, that kind of opened up the door to additional
(dollar) selling," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The euro was up 0.32 percent against the dollar at $1.1322.
The dollar was down 0.40 percent against the franc at 0.9576
franc. The dollar was mostly flat against the yen at
100.23 yen.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)