FOREX-Dollar hits nearly 8-week low against euro day after Fed minutes

* Euro hits nearly 8-week high vs dollar of $1.1356
* Dollar hits 8-week low vs franc at 0.9540 franc
* Bets on 2016 Fed rate hike below 50 pct
* Dollar extends losses despite latest Dudley comments
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 18 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
level against the euro in nearly eight weeks and an eight-week
low against the Swiss franc on Thursday, a day after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed a bias among
policymakers against raising interest rates soon.
The minutes showed members of the rate-setting Federal Open
Market Committee were generally upbeat about the U.S. economic
outlook. Several Fed policymakers, however, said a slowdown in
the future pace of hiring would argue against a near-term hike,
and FOMC members said they wanted to "leave their policy options
open."
The minutes disappointed those expecting that the Fed could
be turning more hawkish. Those expectations had been bolstered
by comments from New York Fed chief William Dudley on Tuesday,
who said the central bank could possibly raise rates as soon as
September.
Dudley on Thursday reinforced his message on the broader
economy being on track. While the dollar initially pared losses,
it soon shrugged off the remarks and extended losses in the
afternoon trading session.
"(Dudley) said his views haven't changed, but at this point,
I think the market has sort of bought back into the dovish Fed
story," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The euro hit a session high of $1.1356 and the dollar
touched a session low against the franc of 0.9540 franc.
The dollar also slipped to 99.66 yen earlier, a hair above
Tuesday's more than seven-week low of 99.53 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.58 percent at
94.170 after touching a nearly eight-week low of 94.141.
Federal funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 48.8
percent chance of a Fed rate hike this year, according to data
from CME Group's FedWatch program.
Analysts said the FOMC minutes have had the biggest impact
on the dollar, compared with recent Fed policymakers' comments.
"When we did not receive the unambiguous hawkishness from
the FOMC minutes, that kind of opened up the door to additional
(dollar) selling," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The euro was last up 0.56 percent against the dollar at
$1.1350. The dollar was down 0.79 percent against the franc at
0.9538 franc and was down 0.29 percent against the yen at
99.95 yen.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)