FOREX-Dollar advances as traders look to Yellen for rate hike clues

(Updates prices, adds comment, sterling details)
* Focus on Yellen speech at Jackson Hole on Friday
* U.S. existing home sales fall in July
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 24 The dollar rose on Wednesday in
thin trading, helped by data the previous day showing a surge in
U.S. new home sales, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a central
bankers' conference on Friday.
Policymakers from across the globe will gather in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming later this week, with the focus squarely on
Yellen. Investors expect her to provide guidance on the Fed's
next rate hike. The U.S. central bank raised rates for the first
time in nearly a decade in December, but has held off further
moves so far this year.
Late on Wednesday, futures markets assigned an 18 percent
chance the Fed would hike rates at its policy meeting next
month, and a roughly 50 percent odds of a rate increase in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Any indication that a September hike is in the cards should
produce a dollar surge, analysts said.
Recent hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley have raised
expectations that Yellen might shift to a less cautious stance,
though some investors remain doubtful.
"While recent Fed officials have signaled that rates could
rise as early as September, Mrs. Yellen's reputation as a policy
dove has kept many traders skeptical that she'll echo last
week's hawkish Fed comments," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Data showing a fall in U.S. existing home sales for the
month of July did not have much impact on the dollar. The report
from the National Association of Realtors followed data on
Tuesday that showed U.S. new home sales surged to nearly a
nine-year high last month.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar rose 0.2
percent to 94.764.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 100.40
.
The British pound, meanwhile, rose to a three-week high
against the dollar at $1.3227. The recent slate of
surprisingly stronger-than-expected economic data after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union has helped temper
expectations of further Bank of England monetary easing.
"The fundamental backdrop certainly support a continued move
higher here in sterling/dollar and this could give caution to
shorts or those carrying a bearish bias in the near-term," said
James Stanley, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.4 percent at $1.1264,
weighed by the dollar's overall strength.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Paul Simao)