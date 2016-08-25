FOREX-Dollar inches lower as investors await Yellen's Jackson Hole speech

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Policymakers meet in Wyoming retreat starting Thursday
* Dollar/yen could rally if Yellen sounds hawkish
* U.S. durables rise, weekly jobless claims fall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar slipped on Thursday
as some investors squared positions before the annual global
central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may offer new guidance on
U.S. monetary policy.
Recent upbeat statements on the U.S. economy by Fed
officials including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York
Fed President William Dudley have prompted investors to raise
bets interest rates will increase sooner rather than later. Some
believe Yellen could echo their signals.
"Our expectation is that a hawkish message from Fed Chair
Yellen this week will pave the way for a September hike, which
should help the U.S. dollar recover some ground," said Daniel
Katzive, head of North America FX strategy at BNP Paribas in New
York.
"However, we do not expect the Fed to signal or embark on a
series of rate hikes, which should limit the extent to which
U.S. real yields can recover from current low levels."
U.S. data on Thursday added to the bullish outlook on
interest rates, with a 1.6 percent rise in a key measure of U.S.
durable goods orders for July and a fall in initial weekly
jobless claims.
After the release of the U.S. data, futures markets were
indicating a 24 percent chance the Fed will hike rates at its
policy meeting next month and a roughly 57 percent chance of an
increase in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Some analysts, however, believe Yellen could stick to her
dovish stance. U.S. data, while solid of late, are not strong
enough to warrant a rate increase this year, they said.
"The U.S. economy is doing better than most, but it's not on
fire," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting
in Washington. "Inflation is still super low. So the Fed does
not really need to raise rates right now."
In late trading, the euro rose 0.3 percent against the
dollar to $1.1293. The euro rose despite a weak German
IFO survey showing German business morale deteriorated sharply
in August.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 100.49 yen,
having dipped below 100 in recent days. The pair has traded in a
narrow 99.55-102.83 band this month, but some traders said it
could stage a rally if Yellen laid the ground for a rate hike.
The yen could also come under pressure on growing
expectations the Bank of Japan will take additional stimulus
steps at its next meeting in September.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)