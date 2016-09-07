FOREX-Yen rises after report of BOJ discord, euro slips ahead of ECB

* Yen rises after Japanese media report on BOJ policy
disagreement
* Sterling drops for first time in six days
* Bank of Canada stands pat on rates
* New Zealand dollar rises to highest vs dollar since May
2015
* Markets looking to Thursday's European Central Bank
meeting
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds data, quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The dollar fell to a more than
one-week low against the yen on Wednesday after a report from
the Sankei newspaper that Bank of Japan policymakers are divided
ahead of the central bank's next meeting.
The Bank of Japan is split on whether to add stimulus at its
Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, where central bank Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has said the board will conduct a comprehensive
assessment of the effects of its stimulus program.
"The yen is strengthening on the back of this story and
unwinding some expectations that the BOJ would ease policy at
their September meeting," said Ian Gordon, FX strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
The dollar fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest against the
yen since Aug. 26, when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave
an upbeat speech on the economy that revived bets of a rate hike
in the near term.
The dollar recouped some of those losses as investors took
profits on the strong move, which followed a 1-percent drop
against the yen on Tuesday. The dollar was last down 0.25
percent at 101.73 yen.
In Europe, sterling fell against the dollar for the
first time in six sessions, hurt by weak factory data. It was
0.75 percent lower at $1.3334.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent versus the dollar as
traders took defensive positions ahead of Thursday's European
Central Bank policy meeting.
"There is the possibility that (the ECB) could sound a more
cautious tone given some of the weak inflation readings we
received for the month of August," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc.
Esiner said traders also were wary the central bank might
announce an extension to its quantitative easing program, making
the currency less attractive.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six global
peers, touched its lowest since Aug. 26, but reversed losses in
afternoon trading to rise with the euro and yen. It was last up
0.15 percent to 94.992.
The Bank of Canada announced it would keep interest rates
unchanged at 0.5 percent. The news reversed earlier selling in
the Canadian dollar, which rose 0.4 percent.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4 percent against its
U.S. counterpart, touching its highest since May 15, 2015. The
kiwi has benefited from rising milk prices and the country's 2
percent short-term interest rate, which is well above the United
States' 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant
McCool)