FOREX-Dollar rises after U.S. oil inventories data boost bets on Fed move

* Dollar rises after U.S. oil inventory report ups inflation
bets
* Dollar index hits nearly 2-week low, but rises after oil
report
* Euro hits highest since Aug. 26 after ECB statement, pares
gains
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar rose against the yen
on Thursday, spurred by a jump in oil prices that put upward
pressure on U.S. inflation expectations and pushed traders to
increase their outlook on a rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Oil prices surged more than 4 percent on Thursday after U.S.
inventory data showed crude stocks dropped by the most since
January 1999, as imports fell due to Tropical Storm Hermine last
week.
The dollar rose 0.75 percent against the yen to
102.54. The currency pair is generally considered the most
vulnerable to rising U.S. interest rates and inflation
expectations.
The dollar had fallen as low as 101.42 yen in early trading
as expectations the Bank of Japan would expand its monetary
stimulus this month faded after a Bank of Japan deputy governor
gave few fresh clues on the bank's thinking.
"The reason that it's turned around is the market stepped
back and said, 'Hold on. If oil jumps, inflation looks a lot
more scary and the Fed is more likely to hike," said said Greg
Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets.
Fed fund futures prices showed tradersnow see a 57 percent
chance of at least one interest rate increase from the Fed by
December, up from just under 47 percent on Wednesday.
The euro hit a nearly two-week high against the dollar after
the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and
stopped short of a formal commitment to further expand its
asset-purchase program, which ECB head Mario Draghi said had not
even been discussed.
Draghi unveiled a modest downgrade to the ECB's euro zone
growth forecasts and warned of downside risks, including
uncertainty relating to Britain's decision to exit the European
Union. However, he said no action was required for now.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.1326 against
the dollar during Draghi's speech, its strongest since Aug. 26.
It pared gains following the oil inventory data and was last up
0.2 percent at $1.1260.
The advance by the euro was due largely to dashed
expectations of an extension of the ECB's stimulus program.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major world currencies, erased earlier losses to turn
positive and was last up 0.1 percent. During Draghi's remarks,
it fell to its lowest since Aug. 26.
