FOREX-Dollar slips after BoE's Carney douses bets on European easing

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The U.S. dollar slipped from a
nearly eight-month high against the euro and a roughly
three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday after comments from
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on
expectations for more monetary stimulus in Europe.
Carney said the BoE would "undoubtedly" take sterling's
weakness into account at its rate-setting meeting next week. His
comments doused expectations that the central bank would cut
rates again soon and also hurt expectations that the European
Central Bank would lean toward more aggressive easing, analysts
said.
In early September, the BoE said it was likely to cut rates
again this year if the economy slowed as it expected.
"Carney's comments cast doubt on easing from Europe," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. She said traders were likely covering short bets against
the euro and sterling after Carney's remarks, leading the euro
to recover against the dollar and sterling to pare losses.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, has risen 3.4 percent
this month. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would tighten
monetary policy in December while central banks overseas engage
in loose easing policies have fueled the dollar's gains.
The index was last down 0.07 percent at 98.687 after
touching a nearly nine-month high of 99.119 earlier.
The euro was last up 0.09 percent against the dollar
at $1.0890, recovering from a roughly 0.3 percent loss earlier
in the session that had taken the currency to a nearly
eight-month low of $1.0851.
The dollar was last flat against the yen at 104.17
yen after hitting a roughly three-month high of 104.87 yen in
morning U.S. trading. The dollar remained up slightly against
the Swiss franc at 0.9943 franc, but off a nearly
eight-month high of 0.9998 touched earlier.
Sterling was last down just 0.35 percent, paring
losses after falling more than 1 percent to a more than two-week
low of $1.2082 earlier.
"You caught the market leaning too long dollars," said
Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in
Chicago.
Expectations that the Fed would hike rates in December
remained strong and limited the dollar's losses. Traders last
saw a more than 78 percent chance that the central bank would
raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
