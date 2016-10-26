FOREX-Dollar eases from highs on uncertainty over Fed, U.S. election

(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Analysts say dollar vulnerable to downside after rally
* December Fed rate hike bets seen priced in
* Dollar index retreats from nearly nine-month highs
* Euro hits six-day high vs dollar of $1.0945
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The U.S. dollar fell against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday after touching a nearly
nine-month high on Tuesday as the greenback looked vulnerable to
weakness on uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve monetary
policy and the U.S. election.
Analysts said expectations that the Fed would raise interest
rates this December were fully reflected in the dollar's recent
rally, putting the currency at risk of losses if any contrary
signals from Fed officials crop up between now and the end of
the year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.23 percent at
98.494 after touching 99.119 on Tuesday, its highest since Feb.
1. The index has risen about 3.2 percent this month, putting it
on track for its best month in nearly a year.
"The dollar is vulnerable to downside," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York. "What's priced into it is a Fed rate rise in December,
a Clinton victory, and neither of these is 100 percent
guaranteed."
He said a potential surprise victory for U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump would hurt the dollar.
Traders saw a 74 percent chance that the Fed would hike
rates in December on Wednesday, down from a more than 78 percent
chance on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The euro was last up 0.32 percent against the dollar
at $1.0921 after touching a six-day high of $1.0945 earlier in
U.S. trading. That marked a rebound from a 7-1/2-month low of
$1.0848 touched on Tuesday.
The dollar was up 0.14 percent against the yen at 104.36 yen
, but down from a roughly three-month high of 104.87 yen
touched on Tuesday. The dollar was down 0.18 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.9921 franc after hitting a 7-1/2-month
high of 0.9998 franc on Tuesday.
In addition to Fed and U.S. election uncertainty, recent
stronger German business morale and import prices data may have
led traders to trim short bets against the euro, said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp
in New York.
"The weak euro zone economy is showing a little more life,"
Franulovich said.
Sterling was last up 0.33 percent against the
dollar at $1.2230. The pound pared losses on Tuesday after
comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on
expectations for more monetary stimulus in Europe.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli;
Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London)