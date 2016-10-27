FOREX-Dollar surges against Swedish crown on Riksbank, gains against yen

(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Swedish crown tumbles on dovish Riksbank comments
* Riksbank says rate cut chances risen
* Dollar hits 3-month high vs yen on Fed rate hike bets
* Euro gains against dollar after recent slump
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
in more than seven and a half years against the Swedish crown
after dovish comments from Sweden's central bank, and hit a
three-month high against the yen on expectations of a December
Federal Reserve rate hike.
Sweden's Riksbank said the chances of another interest rate
cut had increased and it was ready to expand its quantitative
easing program further. The Riksbank has already slashed rates
to negative 0.5 percent, and is on track to buy 40 percent of
the stock of outstanding government bonds by year end.
The dollar was last up 1.22 percent against the Swedish
crown at 9.0164 crowns after touching 9.0424 crowns, its
highest level since early March 2009.
"You sort of expect the central bank to say something like,
'policy is easy, just the way we like it,'" said Steven
Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX strategy
at Citigroup in New York. "To take a step further and endorse
further weakness ... conveys to the market that you're supremely
dovish."
The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen of 105.00
yen, and was last up 0.47 percent against the Japanese
currency at 104.95 yen. Analysts said a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase
interest rates in December were behind the move.
"The market is getting more and more comfortable with the
idea that the Fed will pull the trigger in December," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
Schlossberg said U.S. economic data on Thursday showing an
upward revision in U.S. durable goods orders for August and
stronger-than-expected U.S. pending home sales for September
supported prevailing expectations for a December rate increase.
Traders last saw a more than 78 percent chance that the Fed
would hike rates in December, up slightly from Wednesday's
probability, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The euro was up 0.25 percent against the dollar at
$1.0934. Schlossberg of BK Asset Management said traders were
likely taking profits in short bets against the euro after its
recent slide. The currency has fallen about 2.7 percent this
month against the greenback.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last mostly flat
at 98.652. The dollar was down 0.13 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9919 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London)