FOREX-Dollar surges against Swedish crown on Riksbank, gains against yen

* Swedish crown tumbles on dovish Riksbank comments
* Riksbank says rate cut chances risen
* Dollar hits 3-month high vs yen on Fed rate hike bets
* Euro surrenders gains against dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
in more than seven and a half years against the Swedish crown
after dovish comments from Sweden's central bank, and hit a
three-month high against the yen on expectations of a December
Federal Reserve rate hike.
Sweden's Riksbank said the chances of another interest rate
cut had increased and it was ready to expand its quantitative
easing program further. The Riksbank has already slashed rates
to negative 0.5 percent, and is on track to buy 40 percent of
the stock of outstanding government bonds by year end.
The dollar was last up 1.81 percent against the Swedish
crown at 9.0689 crowns after gaining 2 percent earlier
and touching 9.0890 crowns, its highest level since early March
2009.
"You sort of expect the central bank to say something like,
'policy is easy, just the way we like it,'" said Steven
Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX strategy
at Citigroup in New York. "To take a step further and endorse
further weakness ... conveys to the market that you're supremely
dovish."
The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen of 105.34
yen, and was last up 0.75 percent against the Japanese
currency at 105.24 yen. Analysts said a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase
interest rates in December were behind the move. U.S. yields
climbed to roughly five-month peaks during the session.
The euro was down 0.06 percent against the dollar at
$1.0900, surrendering a 0.3 percent gain that took the currency
to a session high of $1.0942 in morning U.S. trading. The euro
has fallen about 3 percent this month against the greenback,
putting it on track for its worst month in nearly a year.
The dollar also gained against sterling, which was
last down 0.64 percent against the greenback at $1.2167.
"People are looking for the Fed to raise rates, obviously in
December, and maybe more rate hikes in 2017," said David
Gilmore, partner at FX Analytics in Essex, Connecticut. "The
market seems comfortable owning dollars and selling euro
rallies."
Traders last saw a more than 78 percent chance that the Fed
would hike rates in December, up slightly from Wednesday's
probability, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch
program.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.25
percent at 98.875.
