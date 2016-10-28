FOREX-Dollar tumbles against euro, surges against peso on FBI Clinton probe

* Euro hits 8-day high vs dollar of $1.0991
* Dollar slips vs yen after hitting earlier 3-month high
* Dollar hits 3-week high vs Mexican peso of 19.1002
* Dollar index set for 0.4 pct weekly decline
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 28 The U.S. dollar tumbled against
a basket of major currencies on Friday while hitting a
three-week high against the Mexican peso on U.S. political
uncertainty after the FBI said it would review more emails
related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's
private email use.
The reports added a new twist to the U.S. presidential
campaign with just 11 days to go before Election Day on Nov. 8.
Analysts said the dollar's losses against major rivals were
largely on renewed uncertainty over the outcome of the election,
since traders were largely expecting a Clinton victory.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while there is greater uncertainty over what a
victory for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the
domestic economy.
"No one can doubt that this is a serious complication for
the Clinton campaign if the investigation stays open," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Clinton has been holding a commanding lead in the race to
win the Electoral College and claim the presidency, according to
results from the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project
released on Saturday.
The euro hit an eight-day peak against the dollar of $1.0991
, putting it up about 0.9 percent on the day, while the
dollar fell about 0.7 percent against the yen to a session low
of 104.49 yen after hitting a three-month high of 105.53
earlier.
The dollar hit an eight-day low against the Swiss franc
of 0.9859 franc. The dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit an
eight-day low of 98.242. The index was set to post a weekly
decline of about 0.4 percent.
The dollar jumped more than 1.3 percent, however, against
the Mexican peso to a three-week high of 19.1002 pesos
before paring gains. A Trump victory has been viewed as a key
risk for the Mexican currency given Trump's promises to clamp
down on immigration and rethink trade relations.
"This news that came out has the potential to give a little
bit more strength to Trump's campaign, which is obviously not
very good news for Mexico," said Sireen Harajli, currency
strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
The dollar was last up 0.57 percent against the peso at
18.9380 pesos, with analysts attributing the moderation to
profit-taking.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Sandra
Maler)