FOREX-Dollar hits more than 3-month high vs yen as yields spike after Trump win

* Dollar hits highest level vs yen since July 27
* U.S. Treasury yields spike, making dollar more attractive
* Dollar reverses 4 percent loss vs yen
(New throughout)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The dollar hit its highest level
against the Japanese yen in nearly four months on Wednesday, as
U.S. Treasury debt yields touched multi-month highs following
Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential
election.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds
rose to their highest levels in nine months, bolstered by
expectations that Trump will enact protectionist trade policies
that could push wages higher and boost inflation.
Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing
yields higher. Higher U.S. interest rates increase the value of
the dollar by making dollar-denominated assets more attractive
to investors.
"Yields are driving moves and are driving everything we're
seeing in the markets, and as long as they continue to rise
you'll see dollar/yen rise," said Kathy Lien, managing director
of BK Asset Management. "Dollar/yen is getting positive support
from the turnaround in U.S. stocks, positive support from the
yield spreads and generally speaking we're seeing pretty
consistent price action across these different markets."
The dollar reversed earlier selling against the safe-haven
yen to rise more than half a percent, touching a high of 105.79
yen, its highest level since July 27. It had previously fallen
as much as 4 percent in overnight trading as Trump moved closer
to securing the election win over heavily favored rival Hillary
Clinton.
Fed fund futures show investors still overwhelmingly expect
the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its December
policy meeting after being on hold since hiking rates in
December 2015.
"The only reason the Fed would forego a rate hike is if
stocks crashed tremendously," Lien said. "If they close anywhere
near where they are right now, up, (Federal Reserve Chair Janet)
Yellen will be relieved and that is going to resonate with the
markets."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao)