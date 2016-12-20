FOREX-Dollar rises to 14-year high, yen falls after BOJ

* Yen falls after BOJ as expected leaves policy unchanged
* Dollar rises with U.S. bond yields after Yellen's remarks
* Euro slips to lowest since January 2003 versus dollar
* Turkish lira recovers after Russian envoy gunned down in
Ankara
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 20 The dollar climbed to a 14-year
high on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
on jobs reinforced the notion of faster U.S. interest rate hikes
next year than had been expected.
In light trading, the greenback strengthened against major
currencies with the rise in U.S. Treasury yields after Yellen
said on Monday that the U.S. labor sector was at its most robust
in almost a decade, suggesting wage growth is picking up.
"It's a bit yield-driven, but flows are extremely light,"
said Ian Gordon, G10 currency strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, was up over 0.1 percent at
103.31 after hitting 103.65, its highest since December 2002.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up more
than 2 basis points at 2.562 percent.
The dollar rally and bond market sell-off since the Nov. 8
U.S. election have also been stoked by bets that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's administration would cut taxes
and increase fiscal spending, which would result in higher U.S.
growth and inflation.
The greenback rebounded against the yen after the Bank of
Japan left monetary policy unchanged as expected, disappointing
some traders who had thought it would hint at dialing back on
monetary stimulus.
The BOJ on Tuesday affirmed its twin targets of minus 0.10
percent interest on some excess reserves and a zero percent
10-year government bond yield.
The greenback was up 0.6 percent at 117.72 yen,
within sight of a 10-1/2-month high of 118.66 yen set last week.
On Monday, the yen jumped on safe-haven demand following
deadly attacks in Turkey and Germany.
The Turkish lira was steady at 3.5300 liras per
dollar, stabilizing on the heels of Monday's loss resulting from
the killing of a Russian ambassador in Ankara.
Worries about major votes across Europe in 2017, together
with prospects of a modest regional growth, put more downward
pressure on the euro, analysts and traders said.
The single currency dipped 0.1 percent to $1.0385
after hitting $1.0350, its weakest versus the greenback since
January 2003, Reuters data showed.
As the euro and yen face headwinds, demand for the dollar
will likely persist.
"There continues to be support for the dollar. There are
signs of short-term exhaustion, but the momentum is there," said
Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG in New York.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 1449 EST (1949 GMT):
Description Last U.S. Close Pct Change
Previous
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.0386 $1.0402 -0.15
Dollar/Yen 117.8000 117.0700 +0.62
Euro/Yen 122.35 121.76 +0.48
Dollar/Swiss 1.0284 1.0268 +0.16
Sterling/Dollar 1.2357 1.2398 -0.33
Dollar/Canadian 1.3376 1.3407 -0.23
Australian/Doll 0.7249 0.7245 +0.06
ar
Euro/Swiss 1.0686 1.0683 +0.03
Euro/Sterling 0.8403 0.8389 +0.17
NZ 0.6917 0.6927 -0.14
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.7090 8.6842 +0.29
Euro/Norway 9.0448 9.0333 +0.13
Dollar/Sweden 9.3572 9.3876 -0.33
Euro/Sweden 9.7211 9.7536 -0.33
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Richard
Chang)