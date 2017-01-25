FOREX-Dollar slides to 7-week low on Trump concerns; sterling rallies

(Updates prices; adds comment, byline)
* U.S. dollar dips after Tuesday recovery
* Sterling hits $1.26 for first time in 6 weeks
* Aussie falls after disappointing inflation data
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first
time
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The dollar dropped to a
seven-week low against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday, pressured by the prevailing uncertainty surrounding
President Donald Trump's economic policy.
The U.S. currency has fallen in four of the last five
sessions after gaining 7 percent in the last three months of
2016. The dollar has especially struggled against the yen,
falling 3 percent since the beginning of the year.
Sterling, meanwhile, jumped above $1.26 against the U.S.
dollar for the first time in six weeks on hopes for a trade deal
between Britain and the United States, which Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Wednesday would "put UK interests and UK
values first."
"There's a lack of conviction in dollar longs at the
moment," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities
in New York.
"All that Trump-based optimism over reflationary trades is
being questioned. At this point in time with all the back and
forth in the headlines with respect to the administration's
policy, the watchword of the day has been uncertainty."
The dollar was generally weaker on Wednesday despite U.S.
shares gaining and the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading
above 20,000 for the first time.
But the focus on Wednesday shifted away from policies that
might boost growth. Trump was expected later in the day to start
signing executive orders dealing with immigration and national
security.
"Rather than hearing about fiscal stimulus, which I think
most people assume is the gateway to higher interest rates and a
stronger dollar, out of the gate from Trump we've heard about
building a wall and trade protectionism," said David Gilmore,
partner at FX Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.
The dollar index was last down 0.4 percent at 99.928
after touching 99.835. That marked its lowest level since Dec. 8
and a nearly 4 percent decline from a 14-year high hit at the
start of the year.
Sterling, on the other hand, was last up 0.9 percent at
$1.2632 after hitting a six-week high of $1.2638. The
euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.0751, hovering
near Tuesday's seven-week high of $1.0774.
The dollar was down 0.5 percent against the yen at 113.21
yen. The Australian dollar bucked the trend and fell
against the greenback to a six-day low of US$0.7516 after
both quarterly and annual inflation undershot expectations,
rekindling hopes of one more rate cut from the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA).
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione;
Editing by Andrew Hay)