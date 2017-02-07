FOREX-Dollar rises on political uncertainty in Europe, technical buying

(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Dollar posts best one-day gain since mid-January
* Euro hit by French election fears
* Technical buying also boosts dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The dollar climbed to a more
than one-week high on Tuesday as it gained for a fifth straight
session, bolstered by technical buying after recent losses as
well as political uncertainty in Europe with a slew of elections
this year.
The greenback posted its best one-day gain since
mid-January, rising at the expense of the euro, which has
struggled on renewed worries about Greece's debt problems and
signs that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is gaining momentum
before France's presidential election.
"The dollar is benefiting from mounting political
uncertainty ahead of a number of crucial elections in the euro
zone and from buying by bargain hunters, looking to pick up the
greenback following its worst start to the year in 30 years,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
Elections in the Netherlands, Germany and possibly Italy,
more wrangling over Greece's bailout and an upcoming reduction
in the European Central Bank's monthly bond-buying are all
playing on investor nerves, analysts said.
"People are now looking at the periphery and some of the
core (bond) spreads in Europe," said Mark McCormick, North
American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. "You
are starting to see some tension in the European credit market."
In afternoon trade, the dollar index was up 0.4 percent to
100.27, recovering from its worst January performance
since 1987. It also gained 0.4 percent against the yen to 112.21
.
The dollar gains accelerated after China reported its
foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell below the $3
trillion level in January for the first time in nearly six
years.
The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent to $1.0695,
posting its worst daily performance in about two weeks.
France's tightly contested presidential race sank deeper
into smear and sleaze after centrist Emmanuel Macron was forced
to deny an extramarital affair and as scandal continued to dog
conservative Francois Fillon and his party.
In the United States, widespread predictions late last year
that the dollar would gain in early 2017 have been upset by a
combination of worries about President Donald Trump's
protectionist bent and the global implications of his approach
to geopolitics.
"Until we have answers to some of the big (policy) questions
I can't see any free space for dollar bulls to run into. They
are fearful of what the administration is prepared to do to
actually keep a lid on the dollar," said Neil Mellor, senior
currency strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in London.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
John Geddie and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Meredith Mazzilli)