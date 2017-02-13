版本:
FOREX-Hopes of U.S. tax cuts lift dollar index to 3-week high

    * Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe
meeting
    * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress
    * Futures imply traders see 1 in 5 chance of March rate hike

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near
three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted
by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and
investments, as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve may
raise interest rates more quickly.
    The greenback last week booked its strongest gain since
mid-December after U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday
promised a "phenomenal" tax plan that the White House said would
include tax cuts for businesses and individuals.
    Investors hope Trump's promise of a tax plan signals that
the focus of the president and his aides is shifting away from
trade protectionism and security, and toward policies that
promote economic growth. 
    "People seemed to be more comfortable with the fiscal policy
outlook. It's been friendly for stocks and also for the dollar,"
said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Group Ltd in New York.
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
other currencies, reached 101.11, its strongest level since Jan.
20. It was last up 0.15 percent at 100.95.   
    The dollar advanced to a two-week peak against the yen
following reports that Trump did not discuss the currency or its
strength during weekend talks with visiting Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe. The dollar was last up 0.4 percent at
113.60 yen.
    The outcome of the two leaders' meeting was an affirmation
for Japan in the face of challenges such as China's maritime
expansion and North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile
development.
    The euro slipped to its lowest level against the dollar
since Jan. 19, Reuters data showed. The single currency was last
down 0.4 percent at $1.0600.
    Investors are also focused on testimony by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in
the wake of hints from other policy-makers who are leaning
toward more hikes in interest rates this year than the two
currently priced in by markets.
    "I doubt that she will try to explicitly jawbone the markets
to expect a March move, but I also do not think she wants March
to be priced out," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst
Pierpont Securities, wrote in a research note.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 21 percent
chance the Fed will increase rates at its March 14-15 policy
meeting, little changed from Friday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program. 
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 2:38PM (1938 GMT)
 Description      Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change
                                  Previous   
                                  Session    
 Euro/Dollar      $1.0599        $1.0638     -0.37%
 Dollar/Yen       113.5500       113.1900    +0.32%
 Euro/Yen         120.41         120.40      +0.01%
 Dollar/Swiss     1.0048         1.0020      +0.28%
 Sterling/Dollar  1.2527         1.2489      +0.30%
 Dollar/Canadian  1.3061         1.3078      -0.13%
 Australian/Doll  0.7643         0.7669      -0.34%
 ar                                          
 Euro/Swiss       1.0657         1.0667      -0.09%
 Euro/Sterling    0.8459         0.8507      -0.56%
 NZ               0.7174         0.7194      -0.28%
 Dollar/Dollar                               
 Dollar/Norway    8.3796         8.3573      +0.27%
 Euro/Norway      8.8886         8.9205      -0.36%
 Dollar/Sweden    8.9308         8.9195      -0.27%
 Euro/Sweden      9.4685         9.4937      -0.27%
       

    
 (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO and Patrick
Graham, Marc Jones in LONDON; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie
Adler)
