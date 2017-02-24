FOREX-Dollar falls vs yen on U.S. policy doubts

(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Dollar falls below 112 yen for first time since Feb. 9
* Greenback hurt by Mnuchin tax reform comments
* Dollar index ekes out third straight weekly gain
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more
than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as
investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick
spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
suggested that much work was still needed on key elements of a
tax reform plan, one of the policies investors had anticipated
would spur inflation and drive up U.S. interest
rates.
Analysts noted that Federal Reserve meeting minutes released
on Wednesday reinforced doubts about a rate hike next month
since voting members showed much less urgency to tighten credit.
The dollar fell as much as 0.6 percent against the
safe-haven yen to 111.95 yen. Its first dip below 112 yen since
Feb. 9 put the greenback on track for its second straight weekly
loss against the Japanese currency, of about 0.8 percent.
"Markets are sort of growing a lot more cautious on
prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus, and consequently I think
they are now skeptical of the Fed hiking substantially over the
next two years," Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York said.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar in afternoon
trading to a session low of $1.0558. That put it on course for a
0.5 percent decline since Friday, for the third straight weekly
slide.
The euro's modest drop helped put the dollar index,
which measures the greenback against a basket of six major
currencies, on course for its third straight weekly gain. The
gain was small at just 0.2 percent, with the index last up only
slightly at 101.110 after recovering from a one-week low of
100.660 earlier.
The index hit a 14-year high of 103.820 at the start of the
year, largely on the hopes surrounding Trump's avowed pro-growth
policies.
"Ultimately, outside of the U.S. there is reflation
happening and data is looking strong, so perhaps it's time to
just take some dollar longs off the table," said UBS Wealth
Management currency strategist Geoffrey Yu in London.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc at
1.0073 francs, near a session high of 1.0079 francs.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Richard Chang)