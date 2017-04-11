FOREX-Dollar falls as investors seek safe-haven yen amid geopolitical risk

* Yen gains broadly on geopolitical worries
* Euro-yen sinks for 11th straight day, touches 4-month lows
* French presidential election also weighs
(Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 11 The dollar fell broadly on
Tuesday as geopolitical risk and declining U.S. Treasury yields
pushed traders out of the greenback.
The Japanese yen rose broadly, as possible U.S. action in
Syria and North Korea, and a resurgence of a previously
written-off leftist contender in France's presidential race
prompted buying of the safe-haven currency.
The possibility of some kind of U.S. military action against
North Korea in response to its weapons tests grew after U.S.
missile strikes against Syria last week in retaliation for a
chemical weapons attack on civilians.
U.S. Treasury yields fell for a second straight day as
anxiety increased.
Buying of Treasuries and the yen also jumped after Reuters
reported black smoke was rising from part of an airfield in
Moscow. The smoke turned out to be caused by gas burning nearby,
and the move was a "knee-jerk reaction," analysts said.
The yen rose as much as 0.6 percent to 110.21 yen against
the dollar in early North American trading. The dollar
was last trading at 110.31 yen.
"It shows how nervous markets are about the geopolitical
situation," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman. "And at the end of the day the focus
on the geopolitical data is coming without much serious economic
data."
The euro also fell against the yen as investors
weighed the possibility of a face-off between far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen and left-wing candidate Jean-Luc
Melenchon, who has surged in polls recently.
If the euro holds Tuesday's downturn, it would mark 11
straight days of losses against the Japanese currency, the
longest streak in the history of the euro, Chandler noted.
"We see further downside as risks ahead of the first round
of the French presidential elections have grown of late... so
all that (is) boosting demand for safe havens," said Valentin
Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
Both Le Pen's and Melenchon's pledges to hold referendums on
France's membership in the European Union have sparked fears
among investors of the potential for a wider breakup of the euro
zone.
The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major peers, was off 0.25 percent on the
day at 100.75.
"The dollar rally we've seen over the past week may be a bit
overdone considering the risks we're still facing," said Thu Lan
Nguyen, currency analyst with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
