FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking

* Euro eases from 6-month high vs dollar, 1-year high vs yen
* Dollar index rises above 6-month low plumbed earlier
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 8 The euro fell from six-month
highs against the dollar on Monday after Emmanuel Macron's
victory in France's presidential election, as investors took
profit on a roughly 3 percent gain for the currency since he won
the first round two weeks ago.
Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro
above $1.10 against the greenback, the highest since the U.S.
presidential election in November.
"A Macron win is largely priced into the euro," said Shaun
Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Heavy
trading in the spot market so far today suggests a modest unwind
of the April and May rally is coming, at least."
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, meanwhile, fell on
Monday as risk appetite improved with Macron's victory.
The French centrist's defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen
spelled relief for investors who had feared another populist
upheaval after Britain's vote to exit the European Union and
Donald Trump's shock election as U.S. president.
The euro rose as high as $1.1023, a six-month peak.
It also jumped to a one-year high of 124.58 yen.
But by late trading in New York, the euro fell 0.6 percent
to $1.0932 against the dollar, and 0.4 percent against the yen
to 123.56 yen.
Removal of the political risk investors had associated with
Le Pen - who had promised to take France out of the euro -
prompted investors to refocus on economic fundamentals and the
pace of monetary policy normalization in Europe and the United
States.
Short positions on the euro also reached their lowest level
since early May 2014 in the week up to last Tuesday, suggesting
increased optimism for the currency, data showed on Friday.
But some analysts said that despite improving prospects in
the euro zone, threats to the euro have not faded.
"Macron and his new En Marche! movement will need to gain
considerable support within the French government in order to
further his pro-euro agenda," said James Chen, head of research
at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
This would not be an easy task as Le Pen promised to
continue her cause under a newly transformed far-right party
that would run in next month's pivotal parliamentary elections,
Chen added.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six
rivals, added 0.4 percent to 99.067.
The greenback also rose to a three-week high against the
Swiss franc and was last up 1.1 percent at 0.9983 franc.
It gained 0.2 percent against the yen to 113.06.
(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by
Dan Grebler)