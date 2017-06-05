FOREX-Dollar steady as focus shifts to ECB meeting, UK election

* ECB expected to take benign view of economy on Thursday
* Sterling hits 10-day high as traders bet on Tory victory
(Updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
trading; new byline)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar steadied against a
basket of currencies on Monday, recovering from a near a
seven-month low hit on Friday, as investors turned their focus
to this week's impending European Central Bank meeting and a
parliamentary election in the UK.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major rivals, was up 0.1 percent to 96.809.
"We have seen investors square up their positions a little
bit ahead of a busy week of economic events that include the ECB
meeting and the UK election," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The index slipped to 96.654 on Friday after data showed the
U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, which
could derail a possible interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve in the second half of this year.
Data on Monday showed U.S. services sector activity slowed
in May as new orders tumbled, but a jump in employment to a near
two-year high pointed to sustained labor market strength.
The dollar rose against the euro as traders doubted that any
European Central Bank shift in policy stance could strengthen
the euro further.
ECB policymakers are set to take a more benign view of the
economy when they meet on Thursday and will even discuss
dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed,
four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told
Reuters last week.
Complacency that the ECB will be less dovish has left the
euro vulnerable to disappointment if the central bank does not
satisfy those expectations, analysts said.
"It has been very well-flagged that (the ECB) will be
pivoting their language around the balance of risks and the
forward guidance, and that's increasingly priced in," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corp in New York.
The euro was last down 0.24 percent against the dollar at
$1.1253 after hitting $1.1285 on Friday, its highest since Nov.
9.
Sterling rose to a 10-day high against the dollar, with
investors taking comfort from an opinion poll that gave
Britain's ruling Conservative Party a comfortable lead ahead of
Thursday's parliamentary elections.
Sterling was last up 0.21 percent against the dollar at
$1.2909.
Meanwhile, Mexico's peso rose to its strongest level in
seven months after the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI) fended off a leftist rival in a key state election.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Sam
Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)