FOREX-Euro shaky ahead of Thursday's ECB announcement, dollar steadies

* Dollar index steady, near 7-month low
* Sterling up on eve of UK election
* Graphic: FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 7 The euro weakened against the
greenback on Wednesday in choppy trading ahead of Thursday's
European Central Bank policy announcement and the UK general
election.
The common currency was down 0.14 percent at $1.1259 after
hitting a low of $1.1205 on reports suggesting the ECB Bank
would lower its inflation targets.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed euro zone officials, said the
central bank was preparing to lower its annual inflation
forecast for the next three years to 1.5 percent, from 1.7
percent, 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
The new estimate, subject to approval at the two-day meeting
of the Governing Council, would signal a softer line than many
in currency and bond markets have been expecting. The ECB
declined to comment.
"That would suggest that it would be very difficult for the
rate hawks on the governing council to force through an early
departure from the very accommodative policy that the ECB is
pursuing right now," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
The euro pared losses after a Reuters report cited sources
as saying that the ECB is likely to nudge up its forecasts for
economic growth in the euro zone even as it trims its inflation
estimates.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major rivals, was up 0.06 percent at 96.698.
"Currency markets are watching the UK election, the ECB
meeting tomorrow and then casting eyes forward to the Federal
Reserve meeting next week," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer at the private client group of U.S. Bank in Helena,
Montana.
Traders also remained watchful ahead of Thursday's U.S.
Senate testimony of James Comey, the former Federal Bureau of
Investigation sacked by President Donald Trump in May.
Comey accused Trump on Wednesday of trying to get him to
water down the FBI probe into Russia's alleged interference in
the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to testimony
posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee's website.
"I think it was viewed as somewhat less impactful than was
anticipated or feared, but ultimately that is yet to take place
and clearly the capital market reactions to that will be based
on the actual events that transpire," said Northey.
Sterling rose 0.41 percent against the dollar to $1.296,
with investors increasingly taking the view that Prime Minister
Theresa May's party will win a majority in the election on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Ritvik
Carvalho and Patrick Graham in London; editing by Grant McCool
and Richard Chang)