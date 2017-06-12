FOREX-Dollar edges down after BOC comments as markets eye central bank meetings

* Canadian dollar rises 1 percent on prospect of BOC rate
hike
* Pound again under pressure after Friday slide
* Prospect of softer Brexit counters economic, political
worries
* Dollar index buoyed by bets Fed will raise rates Wednesday
(Recasts first paragraph, adds data, updates trading)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar slipped against a
basket of major currencies on Monday ahead of a spate of central
bank meetings, starting with the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, edged down 0.1 percent after a spike in
the Canadian dollar.
The loonie gained 1 percent following remarks from
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins that the
bank was considering reducing its monetary policy stimulus.
An interest rate increase would be the first for Canada's
central bank in seven years.
The Canadian dollar is the fourth-largest component in the
dollar index, which also tracks the U.S. currency against the
euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Swedish crown and Swiss
franc. The loonie rose to its highest against the dollar since
April 18.
The yen rose 0.5 percent against the dollar, pushing
its gains to more than 4 percent versus the greenback since
mid-May.
The dollar's losses were limited, however, as investors
almost universally expect the Fed to increase U.S. interest
rates this week while other central banks, including the Bank of
England and Bank of Japan, which conclude policy meetings on
Thursday and Friday, respectively, are expected to remain on
hold.
Fed fund futures prices show traders see about a 96 percent
chance the U.S. central bank raises overnight interest rates on
Wednesday, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
The expected Fed rate hike, along with a more accommodative
stance from the European Central Bank after last week's policy
meeting and an expectation for the Bank of England to stay on
the sidelines because of political uncertainty, have helped the
dollar fight off a wave of recent negative data on the U.S.
economy.
Sterling dipped 0.7 percent after a more than 2 percent drop
following last week's snap British elections that left the
Conservatives short of a ruling majority and cast a cloud of
political uncertainty over the country.
"The foreign exchange narrative is being dictated by the
dynamics of (British Prime Minister) Theresa May’s negotiations
in trying to form enough of a government so the Conservatives
have the ability to rule," said Juan Perez, currency strategist
at Tempus Inc in Washington.
Sterling fell 0.7 percent to $1.2650.
The euro rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.1205.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)