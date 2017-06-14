FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement

* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening
policy
* Dollar index flat after falling to lowest since Nov. 9
* Dollar pares losses after steep falls vs commodity
currencies
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds quotes, details on
FOMC meeting, FOMC rates decision)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 14 The dollar was steady on
Wednesday, reversing major early losses, after the Federal
Reserve raised U.S. overnight interest rates and said it was
prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, fell to its lowest level since Nov. 9 in early
trading after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation
and retail sales figures.
U.S. retail sales in May recorded their biggest drop in 16
months and the Consumer Price Index unexpectedly fell
month-over-month, suggesting inflation pressures could be
moderating.
However, the Federal Reserve, in the statement released at
the close of a two-day policy meeting, indicated it viewed the
recent weakness in economic data as temporary, and it detailed
expectations to continue raising rates. The Fed also laid out
plans to pare back its $4 trillion balance sheet this year.
"The Fed’s message is that they’re not overreacting to" the
CPI and retail sales data, said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp.
"It’s very much a full-steam-ahead message, and the dot plot
says they expect to hike once more this year. That’s on the
hawkish side of expectations and as a result the dollar has
clawed back a lot of its earlier losses."
The policy makers' release of quarterly economic forecasts
is often referred to as the "dot plot" because of the chart
indicating the Fed's rate setters' expectations.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's news conference highlighted the
central bank's rosy outlook on the economy, boosting the dollar
broadly.
The euro, after earlier rising to its highest level
against the dollar since Nov. 9, was last little changed at
$1.1215.
Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.35 percent, to
109.70 yen, after falling as much as 1 percent and hitting its
lowest level against the Japanese currency since April.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian,
New Zealand and Canadian dollars also pared gains
against the U.S. currency after touching multi-month highs
following the release of U.S. data.
"Now that the Fed is apparently not as dovish as we thought
and won’t be reacting to weak inflation numbers, the Aussie and
kiwi are naturally giving up their gains," Franulovich said.
