FOREX-Dollar posts steepest loss in three weeks on U.S. rate-hike doubts

* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain
* Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business
readings
* Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation
* Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil
prices
(Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest
one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again this year due
to softening inflation data.
The greenback also broadly weakened versus commodity-linked
currencies, which got a boost as global benchmark Brent futures
recovered from a seven-month low.
Sterling rose for a third consecutive day after
soon-to-depart Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes late
on Thursday urged hiking UK rates immediately on fears that the
pound's weakness could have a lasting upward effect on
inflation.
Trading volume was muted in the absence of major economic
data.
"This has been largely a week of consolidation among major
currency pairings given the lack of economic data this week,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six major
peers, fell 0.35 percent at 97.248, retreating further
from a one-month peak reached on Tuesday.
The euro was up 0.44 percent at $1.1198, while the
greenback slipped nearly 0.1 percent against the yen, to
111.25 yen.
The pound gained 0.4 percent at $1.2725.
The greenback rose earlier this week on comments from New
York Fed President William Dudley, who said a tightening labor
market would push up wages and cause U.S. inflation to reverse
upward toward the Fed's 2 percent goal.
On Friday, St. Louis Fed chief President James Bullard said
the central bank should wait on further rate hikes, while
Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said recent inflation
weakness should not defer another rate rise this year.
Traders, however, were doubtful about another rate increase
later this year as recent U.S. data on balance have fallen short
of forecast.
On Friday, Markit's flash June reports on U.S. factory and
services activity was weaker than expected, while the government
said new-home sales rebounded more than expected in May.
"The data need to confirm the Fed's stance for another rate
hike this year," Esiner said.
The futures market implied traders saw a 49 percent chance
the Fed would raise rates in December, CME Group's
FedWatch program showed.
Meanwhile, commodity-linked currencies rose with a rebound
in crude oil prices. Brent crude futures settled 0.7
percent higher at $45.54 a barrel after hitting their lowest
level since November on Thursday.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at
$0.7575, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.3
percent at $0.7288.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:35PM (1835 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct
Previous Change Change
Session
Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1199 $1.1150 +0.44% +0.00%
Dollar/Yen JPY= 111.2600 111.3200 -0.05% -4.80%
Euro/Yen EURJPY= 124.58 124.12 +0.37% +1.17%
Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9688 0.9718 -0.31% -4.81%
Sterling/Dolla GBP= 1.2725 1.2681 +0.35% +3.15%
r
Dollar/Canadia CAD= 1.3261 1.3232 +0.22% +0.00%
n
Australian/Dol AUD= 0.7574 0.7541 +0.44% +0.00%
lar
Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0852 1.0836 +0.15% +0.00%
Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8799 0.8791 +0.09% +0.00%
NZ NZD= 0.7290 0.7263 +0.37% +0.00%
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.4416 8.4885 -0.55% +0.00%
Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.4560 9.4677 -0.12% +0.00%
Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.7150 8.7482 +0.03% +0.00%
Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.7595 9.7562 +0.03% +0.00%
(Additonal reporting by Jemima Kelly in Paris and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)