FOREX-Dollar rises as U.S. data revives possibility of policy divergence

(Updates with new info, data, prices)
* U.S. January retail sales number suggests U.S. economic
strength
* Strong retail sales number puts policy divergence theme
back in play
* Dollar rises vs yen on Friday after four days of losses
* Dollar down 3 percent vs yen for the week
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 12 The dollar rose on Friday after
data showed U.S. consumer spending appeared to have regained its
mojo in January, supporting the possibility the Federal Reserve
will continue to raise interest rates as other central banks
ease policy.
The solid U.S. retail sales boosted the dollar against the
Japanese yen, which had been the primary beneficiary of
global growth fears that have persisted through much of the
year.
The dollar had fallen to a 15-month low against the yen and
was on track for its biggest weekly decline against the Japanese
currency since 2008 after falling four straight days this week.
On Friday, the dollar rose 0.75 percent to 113.26 yen.
Despite the turnaround, the dollar has fallen more than 3
percent against the yen for the week. It was the second straight
week the dollar had dropped more than 3 percent against the
Japanese currency.
That was the most the dollar has fallen against the yen in
back-to-back weeks since October 1998, when the two-week drop
was more than 14 percent.
"We are expecting the dollar to weaken somewhat in the near
term before eventually continuing to strengthen more broadly
over the medium to long term," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
Viloria said he expects policy divergence between the
Federal Reserve and other central banks that have adopted
negative interest rates or are actively easing policy to make
the dollar a good long-term bet.
Friday's strong U.S. data backed statements from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley this week
that suggested the Fed has not changed its thinking on the rate
hike program it began in December.
"The theme of policy divergence between the Fed and the rest
of the world's central banks is still an intact theme," said
Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Limited in New York.
The euro fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.1250.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.9765 franc.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
major world rivals, rose to a session high of 96.215 in
afternoon U.S. trading. It was last up 0.4 percent to 95.972.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)