FOREX-Dollar gains against yen on U.S. data; euro lower in run-up to ECB

* Dollar gains vs yen after tumbling in February
* Euro hits one-month lows vs dollar
* U.S. February ISM stronger than expected
* Euro weakens ahead of March 10 ECB meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against the yen and hit one-month highs against the euro on
Tuesday after traders saw the Japanese currency's rally as
overextended, while strong U.S. manufacturing data supported
views of higher U.S. interest rates.
The greenback rose 1 percent against the yen to a session
high of 113.82 yen after posting its worst one-day dip against
the currency in more than two weeks on Monday and closing out
its worst month against the yen since 2008 in February.
"Manufacturing is not in the all-clear, but it may not be
falling to pieces as quickly as we thought," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
"It suggests the U.S. economy is on a healthier track, which is
an important piece of news for the Fed."
The euro hit a one-month low against the dollar of $1.0836.
Analysts said traders were selling the euro ahead of March 10,
when the European Central Bank is expected to weaken the
currency by announcing more stimulus.
"With the data weakening, traders are anticipating bold
action from the ECB," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York. Data on Monday showed consumer
prices in Europe fell again last month.
The euro has been losing ground since peaking at $1.1375 on
Feb. 11, which was its highest level since Oct. 21.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 49.5 in February from 48.2 the
previous month, beating expectations of 48.5 from a Reuters poll
of economists.
Data also showed U.S. construction spending surged in
January to the highest level since 2007.
Investors have tended to buy the dollar and sell the yen
when the greenback falls below 112.50 yen, Lien said. The dollar
dipped below that level on Tuesday, to a session low of 112.18
yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.21 percent at 98.418
after hitting a nearly one-month high of 98.570 after the U.S.
economic data.
The dollar was last up 0.92 percent against the yen
at 113.70 yen. The euro was last down 0.05 percent against the
dollar at $1.0866, while the dollar was down 0.1 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9970 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)