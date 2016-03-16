FOREX-Dollar falls broadly after Fed cuts rate hike projections

(Updates after Fed statement)
* Dollar falls after Fed cuts rate increase outlook
* Commodity-linked currencies rise 1 percent
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar fell sharply
against major currencies after the Federal Reserve kept interest
rates unchanged but reduced its expectations for interest rate
hikes in 2016 to two from four on Wednesday.
In a statement many investors regarded as more accommodating
for looser policy than expected, the Fed noted that moderate
U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to
resume tightening monetary policy this year but also said the
country continues to face risks from an uncertain global
economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell to a session low of
95.980 after the statement's release. The index stood at 96.837
immediately prior to the statement, falling almost 1 percent in
just 11 minutes.
"The statement was very negative for the dollar," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
"The Fed is actually just seeming soft in comparison to the
statements from the (European Central Bank) and other central
banks, so we're seeing that coming against the dollar."
The euro reversed earlier losses and climbed to a new
session high against the dollar following the Fed's statement.
It was last up 0.7 percent at $1.1191.
The dollar also fell against the yen after the Fed's
comments, turning negative for the first time in the North
American trading session. It was last down 0.35 percent at
112.80 yen.
The FOMC statement was also a major boost to
commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian, New
Zealand and Australian dollars, which all moved up
more than 1 percent against their U.S. counterpart. The three
also gained from rising oil prices, which added to their gains
after the FOMC statement.
