FOREX-Dollar hits one-month low after Fed revises rate hike outlook

(Updates after Fed statement)
* Dollar falls after Fed cuts pace of future rate hikes
* Dollar hits one-month lows vs euro, Swiss franc
* Key commodity-linked currencies rise over 1.5 percent
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar fell sharply on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged, but reduced its expectations for interest rate hikes
in 2016 to two from four.
In a statement many investors regarded as more accommodating
for looser policy than expected, the Fed noted that moderate
U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to
resume tightening monetary policy this year, but also said the
economy continues to face risks from an uncertain global
outlook.
The dollar tumbled after the statement's release and moved
further downward against major currencies during Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's press conference, touching new session lows against the
euro, yen and Swiss franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell to a one-month low of
95.539 following the conclusion of Yellen's conference. The
index stood at 96.837 immediately prior to the statement,
sliding nearly 1.3 percent in the time between the statement's
release and the end of the Fed chair's remarks.
"The policy statement seemingly upgraded the level of
concern regarding global economic and financial developments,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, in a note to clients.
"This was a surprise, especially in light of stability in
global financial markets and in the recent rise in oil off of a
13-year low."
The euro reversed earlier losses and climbed to a new
one-month high against the dollar following the Fed's afternoon
statement. It was last up 1.05 percent at $1.1225.
Reaction to the statement also pushed the dollar to a
one-month low against the Swiss franc, falling 1.2
percent to 0.9761 franc.
The dollar touched a one-week low against the yen,
turning negative for the first time in the North American
trading session after the FOMC statement. It was last down 0.75
percent at 112.61 yen.
The statement also gave a major boost to commodity-linked
currencies like the Canadian, New Zealand and
Australian dollars, all of which moved up more than 1.5
percent against their U.S. counterpart. The three currencies
also gained from rising oil prices, which added to earlier gains
after the FOMC statement.
"The Fed struck a very dovish tone, marking down its
projected rate increase trajectory, while noting overall
resilience in the U.S. economy and the absence of inflation
pressures," said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at
DriveWealth LLC in New Jersey. "This should be encouraging for
risk sentiment and risk assets."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and G
Crosse)