FOREX-Dollar near multi-month lows after U.S. data impact subsides

* Nonfarm payrolls increase 215,000 last month
* U.S. March ISM manufacturing data beats expectations
* Euro rebounds after falling against dollar
* Data viewed as not likely to change Fed's dovish path
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 1 The U.S. dollar was little
changed against a basket of major currencies and hovered near
more than five-month lows on Friday after traders grew less
confident that stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data would
alter the Federal Reserve's dovish course.
The dollar initially rebounded from recent losses after
Labor Department data showed a jump in U.S. non-farm payrolls
and average hourly earnings last month and a separate U.S.
manufacturing report for March was better than expected.
That effect wore thin as the U.S. session continued, with
traders growing skeptical that the data was enough to suggest a
swifter pace of Fed rate hikes. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
Tuesday that the central bank should proceed "cautiously" on
raising rates.
"These reports don't change the outlook significantly in
terms of U.S. monetary policy," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
The euro weakened to $1.1335 following the U.S. jobs and
manufacturing data after earlier hitting a 5-1/2-month high of
$1.1437. The euro rebounded later in the session, however, and
was last up 0.14 percent against the dollar at $1.1394.
The dollar also weakened against the yen and hit its lowest
level in a week and a half at 111.61 yen.
"This is just giving an ongoing signal of underlying yen
strength," said Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York, on the dollar's weakness against the
Japanese currency.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last mostly flat
at 94.615 and not far from a 5-1/2-month low of 94.319 struck on
Thursday.
The failure to gain upward momentum came a day after the
index posted its biggest quarterly percentage loss in more than
five years, of more than 4 percent.
The dollar index was set to post its biggest weekly
percentage decline since early February, of 1.6 percent. The
euro meanwhile was poised for its biggest weekly gain against
the dollar since the same date, of about 2 percent.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last down 0.27
percent at 0.9585 franc, down from a session high of 0.9627
franc hit after the U.S. data.
