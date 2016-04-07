FOREX-Dollar continues slump against yen as BOJ seen unlikely to act

* Dollar falls to fresh 17-month low of 107.94 yen
* Analysts see BOJ unlikely to intervene
* Euro falls vs dollar after hitting nearly 6-month high
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. dollar fell below 108
yen for the first time in 17 months on Thursday on continued
expectations the Bank of Japan was unlikely to intervene, while
the euro fell against the dollar on the potential for a more
dovish European Central Bank.
The dollar fell more than 1.6 percent against the yen
to 107.94 yen, its lowest level since late October 2014.
Analysts said the BOJ was not indicating it would step in to
halt the yen's rally.
"The rhetoric from BOJ officials has been more relaxed than
what investors anticipated," said Kathy Lien, managing director
at BK Asset Management in New York.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a quarterly meeting of
BOJ branch managers the central bank was ready to take
additional monetary easing steps if needed to hit the bank's 2
percent inflation target.
But he also said Japan's economy continues to recover
moderately as a trend, and the head of the BOJ's Nagoya branch
said Japanese automobile exports remain strong with no big
damage seen from the yen's recent rises.
The market is sceptical about the chances of yen-selling
intervention ahead of a G7 summit that Japan is hosting in May,
analysts said, while doubts remained over how effective further
BOJ easing would be.
The euro fell against the dollar from $1.1453, its
highest level in nearly six months, to a session low of $1.1338.
It was last down 0.27 percent at $1.1367.
Investors may be positioning for the possibility of a more
dovish stance from the European Central Bank given the euro's
recent strength, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc in Washington.
"(The ECB) can't be happy with the euro's performance now
close to $1.15," Esiner said. "That may suggest that the ECB may
want to kind of step up its dovishness."
The ECB targets inflation just below 2 percent, but flash
data recently showed it was -0.1 percent in March. In addition,
there are few signs the ECB's latest round of stimulus has had
much impact on growth.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.08 percent at
94.501, up from an earlier nearly six-month low of 94.015
.
