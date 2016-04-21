FOREX-Dollar gains against euro after Draghi remarks, slips vs yen

(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Dollar recovers against euro after ECB meeting
* Analysts see ECB adding to stimulus if necessary
* Dollar falls against yen as risk appetite stalls
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 21 The euro reversed course to
trade lower against the dollar on Thursday after traders saw
potential for the European Central Bank to eventually increase
its stimulus measures if necessary, while the yen rebounded on
flagging risk appetite.
The euro was last down 0.04 percent against the dollar
at $1.1290, near a session low of $1.1271, after hitting
a nine-day high of $1.1394 on the back of comments from ECB
President Mario Draghi.
Draghi, speaking after the ECB held key interest rates
steady, brushed off German criticism of his ultra-loose monetary
policy and vowed to use all the tools at his disposal for "as
long as needed."
The euro initially rallied on the view that the ECB would
not add to its stimulus measures soon, but the growing belief
that the central bank could ultimately increase those measures
later helped pushed the common currency lower.
"Markets are convinced that the ECB will do more if it
becomes necessary," said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at
Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
Some analysts also said markets were looking ahead to the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, anticipating
strength in the dollar if the central bank issued a hawkish
statement.
Fed funds futures contracts on Thursday suggested traders
were pricing in just a 23 percent chance of a Fed interest rate
hike at the June meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program. Fed rate increases are expected to boost the dollar by
driving investment flows into the United States.
The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen for the first
time in four days as a surge in risk appetite stalled. U.S.
stocks, which flirted with record high levels on Wednesday, fell
on Thursday, while oil prices also dropped.
The dollar was last down 0.35 percent against the Japanese
currency at 109.44 yen, easing from a more than two-week
high of 109.89 yen hit earlier in the session.
"We're a bit skeptical of this risk rally continuing to
perform well," said Andres Jaime Martinez, FX and rates
strategist at Barclays in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was last up 0.11
percent at 94.592. The dollar was last up 0.23 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9740 franc, near a more than three-week
high of 0.9751 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Paul
Simao)