FOREX-Dollar rally pauses after six days as U.S. rate outlook weighs

* Dollar falls sharply vs yen
* Global stocks decline, benefits safe-haven yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 11 The dollar fell for the first
time in seven days against a basket of currencies on Wednesday,
as investors consolidated gains and booked profits on a day with
no major U.S. economic data and in which global stock markets
were retreating.
The greenback posted steep losses against the yen, which has
fallen about 3.2 percent over the last seven days. The Japanese
currency's recent losses had halted its run of gains which had
propelled it to 18-month highs versus the dollar early this
month.
"The dollar's bias hasn't meaningfully brightened given deep
market skepticism in the Federal Reserve firing an interest rate
hike in the near future," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"Consequently, the foggy outlook for a Fed rate hike risks
undercutting dollar rallies."
In addition, stemming the yen's gains was a series of
warnings from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that the
government would intervene in the currency market. Koichi
Hamada, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was
the latest to sound a market alert on the yen.
Analysts believe Japan will be wary of intervening to offset
flows of money into the yen before it hosts a G7 meeting this
month, but Tokyo is clearly unhappy with a 14 percent rise in
the currency since December.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,
shed 0.4 percent to 93.879, moving away from a two-week high of
94.356 set overnight.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.7 percent at 108.55
yen after climbing to a two-week high of 109.37 yen in
Asian trading.
The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.1425.
Western Union's Manimbo said key to the dollar's performance
will be the April and May data on retail sales and consumer
sentiment due for release on Friday. Forecasts showed a supposed
pickup in both reports which would be consistent with views
about an economy recovering after a first quarter slump.
"Any disappointing outcomes would suggest a longer slump for
the economy which would keep the Fed at bay, and the dollar at
risk of revisiting recent lows," Manimbo said.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)