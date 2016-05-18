FOREX-Dollar jumps after Fed minutes signal possible June hike

(Updates prices, adds data on euro, yen, dollar index moves)
* April Fed meeting minutes signal June hike on table
* Dollar crosses 110 yen for first time in nearly 3 wks
* Euro hits lowest level vs dollar since Apr. 25
* Dollar hits 9-wk high vs franc
* Dollar index hits nearly 5-wk high
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
level against the euro in more than three weeks on Wednesday and
crossed 110 yen for the first time in nearly three weeks after
Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled a June interest rate
hike was on the table.
The Fed will likely raise interest rates in June if economic
data point to stronger second-quarter growth as well as firming
inflation and employment, according to minutes from the U.S.
central bank's April policy meeting released on Wednesday.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool
used to gauge the probability of rate hikes, moved to price in a
34 percent chance of a June hike, up from 19 percent in morning
trading. The probability for a September hike rose to 68 percent
from 57 percent, while the probability of a December hike rose
to 80 percent from 74 percent.
"Investors are now increasing the possibility of a June
hike," said Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets
in St. Louis. "The Fed is saying that the markets are too
pessimistic."
The euro was last down 0.8 percent at $1.1220, its
lowest level since April 25, and was set to post its biggest
one-day percentage drop against the dollar in five weeks.
The dollar gained 1 percent against the yen to a nearly
three-week high of 110.23 yen and was set to post its
biggest daily percentage gain against the Japanese currency in
more than a week.
The greenback was last up 0.66 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9866 franc after hitting a nine-week high of
0.9874 franc.
Gaffney said traders were giving the minutes more
credibility as a signal for a June rate hike, given that they
preceded strong April U.S. inflation and housing starts data as
well as a push higher in oil prices.
The June 2016 Fed fund futures contract price dropped 2
basis points after the minutes were released, marking the
largest one-day drop since late February.
The dollar could rally further if U.S. data continues to
come out strong and reinforces expectations of a June rate hike,
said David Gilmore, partner in FX Analytics in Essex,
Connecticut.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit a nearly five-week high of
95.198. The index was set to post its biggest daily
percentage gain in five weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Chang and
Alistair Bell)