FOREX-Dollar up slightly vs euro, franc after mixed Fed messages

* Fed's Dudley says June or July rate hike on agenda
* Fed's Fischer says U.S. needs faster potential growth
* Conflicting Fed messages dampen dollar gains
* Dollar eases from 10-week high vs franc
* Dollar eases from more than 7-week high vs euro
* Dollar dips from 3-week high vs yen on risk aversion
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 19 The U.S. dollar rose slightly
against the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday after the president
of the New York Federal Reserve said the central bank was on
track for a rate hike in June or July, but the greenback slipped
against the safe-haven yen on risk aversion.
The euro was last down 0.11 percent against the dollar at
$1.1204 after the comment from William Dudley, who also said
there was a strong sense among Fed policymakers that markets
were underestimating the probability of monetary policy
tightening.
While the dollar gained against the euro and Swiss franc on
Dudley's remarks, it remained below multi-week highs touched
earlier given comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
that disappointed investors a day after minutes from the Fed's
April meeting signaled a June hike was firmly on the table.
Fischer said the United States required faster potential
economic growth in order to lift the long-run equilibrium
interest rate. He also did not comment on the likelihood the Fed
will raise interest rates again in June.
The euro earlier touched its lowest level against the dollar
in more than seven weeks, at $1.1181, on the
after-effects of the Fed minutes released on Wednesday.
"The Fed policymakers' comments seemed to cancel each other
out," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank
in New York.
The dollar earlier hit a 10-week high against the Swiss
franc of 0.9921 franc as investors ramped up expectations for
more Fed rate increases this year. But it pared gains to last
trade 0.22 percent higher against the franc at 0.9900 franc
.
The dollar turned lower against the yen and was last down
0.26 percent against the Japanese currency, at 109.88 yen
, after touching a three-week high against the yen of
110.37 yen.
Weakness in U.S. stocks and oil prices on fears over a
potential June rate hike likely boosted demand for the yen, said
Steven Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citigroup.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index was last down
1 percent, while U.S. crude prices were last down 2.22 percent
at $47.12 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up just 0.22 percent
at 95.290. The index pared gains after hitting a more
than seven-week high of 95.502.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)