FOREX-Dollar up slightly vs euro, franc after mixed Fed messages

* Fed's Dudley says June or July rate hike on agenda
* Fed's Fischer says U.S. needs faster potential growth
* Conflicting Fed messages dampen dollar gains
* Dollar eases from more than 7-week high vs euro
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 19 The U.S. dollar rose slightly
against the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday after the president
of the New York Federal Reserve said the central bank was on
track for a rate hike in June or July, but the greenback slipped
against the safe-haven yen on risk aversion.
The euro was last down 0.12 percent against the dollar at
$1.1203 after the comment from the New York Fed's William
Dudley, who also said there was a strong sense among Fed
policymakers that markets were underestimating the probability
of monetary policy tightening.
While the dollar gained against the euro and Swiss franc on
Dudley's remarks, it remained below multi-week highs touched
earlier given comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
that disappointed investors a day after minutes from the Fed's
April meeting signaled a June hike was firmly on the table.
Fischer said the United States required faster potential
economic growth in order to lift the long-run equilibrium
interest rate. He did not comment on the likelihood the Fed will
raise interest rates again in June.
The euro earlier touched its lowest level against the dollar
in more than seven weeks, at $1.1181, on the
after-effects of the Fed minutes.
"The comments from the Fed officials today were mixed and
largely offsetting," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
with Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"June is certainly not a done deal, but with the summer
clearly in play, that has allowed more upside room for the
dollar."
The dollar earlier hit a 10-week high against the Swiss
franc of 0.9921 franc, but pared gains to last trade 0.16
percent higher against the franc at 0.9892 franc.
The dollar turned lower against the yen and was last down
0.26 percent against the Japanese currency, at 109.88 yen
, after touching a three-week high against the yen of
110.37 yen.
Weakness in U.S. stocks and oil prices on fears over a
potential June rate hike likely boosted demand for the yen, said
Steven Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citigroup.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index was last down
0.67 percent, while U.S. crude prices pared losses but still
settled slightly lower at $48.16 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up just 0.2 percent
at 95.266. The index eased from a more than seven-week
high of 95.502.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)