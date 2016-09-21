FOREX-Dollar weakens after Fed leaves rates unchanged

* Dollar index hits five-day low after Fed stands pat
* Fed hints of December rate hike limit dollar's losses
* Dollar hits 3-1/2-week low vs yen of 100.37 yen
* BOJ scraps monetary base, targets long-term rates
By Sam Forgione and Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. dollar extended
losses against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve left monetary policy unchanged and
projected a less aggressive rise of interest rates in coming
years.
The Fed strongly signaled it could still lift rates by the
end of this year if the labor market improved further. The
central bank noted U.S. economic activity had picked up and job
gains were "solid" in recent months.
Fed policymakers, however, cut the number of rate increases
they expect this year to one from two, and also projected a less
aggressive rise in rates next year and in 2018, according to the
median projection of forecasts released with the statement.
"The dot plot has moved quite sharply lower," said Alvise
Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York, in reference
to the Fed's less aggressive rate rise projections. "That in
itself is a pretty dovish development."
Losses were limited by the Fed statement suggesting it was
still open to a December rate increase, noted Ian Gordon, FX
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, extended its decline
to a five-day low of 95.515, off more than 0.50 percent and down
from a more than six-week high of 96.333 touched earlier.
The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 week low of 100.37 yen, off 1.3
percent on the day, after the Fed decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT).
Traders' expectations for a December hike rose slightly
after the statement, to 59.3 percent from 59.2 percent on
Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The dollar had already fallen more than 1 percent against
the yen before the statement in response to the Bank of Japan's
policy shift earlier on Wednesday.
The BOJ shifted to targeting interest rates on government
bonds to achieve its elusive inflation target, after years of
massive money printing failed to jolt the economy out of
decades-long stagnation.
Investors took a skeptical stance on the BOJ's ability to
generate inflation through the new measures, which drove the yen
higher against the dollar.
The euro rose modestly against the dollar to a
session high of $1.1196 after the Fed statement, recovering from
earlier losses.
