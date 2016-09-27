FOREX-Dollar gains against euro on Deutsche Bank fears, falls vs Mexican peso

* Dollar gains vs euro after Deutsche Bank shares hit record
low
* Short-covering after U.S. debate boosts peso
* Relief after debate supports dollar
(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. dollar rose against
the euro on Tuesday after concerns surrounding Deutsche Bank
caused general unease over Europe's banking sector, while the
Mexican peso rallied on short-covering after first U.S.
presidential debate.
Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low on Tuesday
before turning mostly flat a day after Germany's biggest lender
said it had no need for German government help with a $14
billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed
securities.
The euro was last down 0.51 percent at $1.1196, easing from
an 11-day high of $1.1278 touched on Monday.
"Some of the concerns over the European banking system have
caught fire or have come into focus more recently," said Mazen
Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The perception among market participants that Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's performance in the
first U.S. presidential debate was superior to that of
Republican candidate Donald Trump boosted the peso.
The currency had touched a record low of 19.92 pesos against
the dollar on Monday on concerns that a Trump victory would
threaten Mexico's exports to the United States, its single
biggest market.
The outcome of the debate led investors to cover peso short
positions, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist
at Westpac Banking Corporation in New York.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed speculators had recently ramped up their bearish
bets against the Mexican currency.
The dollar was last down 1.6 percent against the peso at
19.55 pesos after hitting an 11-day low of 19.44 pesos in early
trading. The dollar was on track for its biggest daily drop
against the peso in three weeks.
Relief that Clinton's performance was viewed as superior
also likely helped the dollar gain against the euro given
uncertainty surrounding a potential Trump presidency,
Franulovich of Westpac said.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the
domestic economy.
"You might argue that currencies like the yen and the euro
had a defensive quality about them that were benefiting from
Trump risk," he said.
The dollar was last mostly flat against the yen at 100.34
yen after falling 0.7 percent against the Japanese
currency on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up
0.33 percent at 95.609.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)