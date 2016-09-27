FOREX-Dollar gains against euro on Deutsche Bank fears, falls vs Mexican peso

* Dollar gains vs euro after Deutsche Bank shares hit record
low
* Short-covering after U.S. debate boosts peso
* Dollar set for biggest percentage dip vs peso since
mid-Feb
* Relief after debate supports dollar
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. dollar rose against
the euro on Tuesday after concerns surrounding Deutsche Bank
caused general unease over Europe's banking sector, while the
Mexican peso rallied on short-covering after the first U.S.
presidential debate.
Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low on Tuesday
a day after Germany's biggest lender said it had no need for
German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle
claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
The euro was last down 0.29 percent at $1.1220, easing from
an 11-day high of $1.1278 touched on Monday.
Concerns that capital levels at European banks in general
need to be strengthened contributed to the euro's weakness, said
Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in
Boston.
The perception among market participants that Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's performance in the
first U.S. presidential debate was superior to that of
Republican candidate Donald Trump boosted the peso.
The currency had touched a record low of 19.92 pesos against
the dollar on Monday on concerns that a Trump victory would
threaten Mexico's exports to the United States, its single
biggest market.
The outcome of the debate led investors to cover peso short
positions, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist
at Westpac Banking Corporation in New York.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed speculators had recently ramped up their bearish
bets against the Mexican currency.
The dollar was last down 2.2 percent against the peso at
19.4310 pesos after hitting an 11-day low of 19.4048 pesos in
early trading. The dollar was on track for its biggest daily
percentage drop against the peso since mid-February.
Relief that Clinton's performance was viewed as superior
also likely helped the dollar gain against the euro given
uncertainty surrounding a potential Trump presidency,
Franulovich of Westpac said.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the
domestic economy.
"You might argue that currencies like the yen and the euro
had a defensive quality about them that were benefiting from
Trump risk," he said.
The dollar was last flat against the yen at 100.32 yen
after falling 0.7 percent against the Japanese currency
on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.15
percent at 95.443.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)