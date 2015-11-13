FOREX-Dollar stalls as risk appetite wanes on tumbling equities

* Dlr stalls as ebbing risk appetite helps safe-havens such
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar stalled on Friday, on
track to post weekly losses against the euro and yen, as the
market's appetite for risk receded amid a tumble in equities
that pulled the greenback further away from its recent highs.
The dollar fetched 122.60 yen after capping off three
straight days of losses on Thursday and was enroute for a 0.4
percent loss on the week.
It had scaled a 2-1/2-month high of 123.60 on Monday after a
bullish U.S. jobs report heightened prospects of the Federal
Reserve raising interest rates in December.
The dollar also sank against the Swiss franc. The
dollar tends to lose ground against safe havens such as the
franc and yen when investor appetite for risk weakens.
"The Fed will now have to actually hike rates for the dollar
to gain further, so focus will begin drifting towards the
December policy meeting and how 2-year Treasury yields move,"
said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar has a rough positive correlation with Treasury
yields, and the 2-year bill yield spiked to a
6-1/2-year high late last week on rate hike expectations.
"Dollar/yen surging to 123.60 looked overdone and we are now
seeing a consolidation. On the other hand, the dollar cannot
drift too low due to the U.S.-Japanese yield differential theme.
I don't see the currency falling much below 122.00 yen," Fukaya
said.
SLIDING STOCKS
Wall Street saw its worst session in more than a month on
Thursday on lower commodity prices and comments by New York Fed
President William Dudley who gave the latest round of hints
about an approaching rate hike.
Tokyo's Nikkei followed suit, losing 1 percent on
Friday.
"Prospects of a December rate hike were initially supportive
for the dollar, as seen in the rally early this week, as it also
entailed a surge in risk assets," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"But the dollar is beginning to flag as risk assets are
beginning to show negative reactions to the potential for higher
rates."
The euro, which was hit earlier on Thursday by
dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi, benefited from the broad dollar weakness.
The euro traded at $1.0796 after rebounding sharply
from a low of $1.0691 stooped on comments by Draghi, who singled
out the currency's more robust performance since May as one
driver for a "weakening" outlook on inflation.
The common currency was poised to gain 0.5 percent on the
week thanks to its rally overnight although it had sunk to a
6-1/2-month trough of $1.0674 on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar remained on the front foot with
momentum from Thursday's much stronger-than-expected local jobs
report buffering the slide in commodities.
The Aussie nudged up 0.1 percent to $0.7134 after
rallying more than 1 percent on Thursday as the upbeat
employment data reduced the odds of a near-term rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
Other commodity currencies such as the Canadian dollar did
not fare so well amid declining crude oil prices.
The loonie touched a 6-week low of C$1.3342 to the
greenback on Thursday and was last little changed at C$1.3289.
Soft bank lending, trade, inflation and industrial output
numbers from China this week have fanned global growth concerns
and weakened commodities, sending Brent crude to
late-August lows.
