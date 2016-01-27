FOREX-Dollar awaits Fed outcome, Aussie firmer after inflation data

* Dollar subdued ahead of Fed policy review
* Aussie edges up after inflation wrong-foots speculators
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Jan 27 The dollar struggled to
gain traction on Wednesday as markets awaited clues on interest
rate policy from the Federal Reserve, while the Australian
dollar rose after one measure of domestic inflation was slightly
higher than expected.
The dollar index last stood at 99.041, nursing
a 0.3 percent loss recorded on Tuesday and staying well below a
seven-week high of 99.799 set last Thursday.
Wednesday's main focus will be on the statement released by
the Fed after its Jan. 26-27 policy review. While the central
bank is almost certain to keep interest rates unchanged,
investors are keen to see its latest economic outlook given the
turbulent start to global financial markets this year.
"If the statement refers to falls in oil prices and turmoil
in financial markets or points to their impact on the outlook
for inflation and growth, that could be seen as being dovish and
lead to selling pressure against the dollar," Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief FX strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, said in a
research note.
The downside for the dollar against the yen could be limited
even in such a case, however, if such a dovish-sounding Fed
statement helps alleviate risk aversion and gives a lift to U.S.
equities, Yamamoto added.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 118.19 yen
, staying within its 118.85 yen to 117.65 yen seen so far
this week.
Yet, with Fed fund futures <0#FF:> implying just one rate
hike this year, the risk is that anything the Fed says may be
interpreted as hawkish. That could see the greenback bounce
back, some traders said.
More central bank policy decisions are coming up this week,
with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announcing its
decision on Thursday and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy
statement due on Friday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0862, remaining well
within this month's $1.0711-$1.0985 range.
The Australian dollar edged higher after one measure of
inflation came in slightly above forecasts, even as restrained
price pressures overall suggested there was room for further
cuts in interest rates.
While measures of underlying inflation slowed to the floor
of the Australian central bank's target range, speculators had
been positioned for a weaker number.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.7020,
having risen to as high as $0.7042 after the inflation data.
"Underlying inflation this low is usually a recipe for an
RBA cash rate cut. But not this time: or at least not yet," Paul
Bloxham, chief economist for Australia and New Zealand at HSBC,
said in a research note.
"While the labour market and activity surveys are still
holding up, the RBA is unlikely to cut rates. This pretty much
rules out a cut next week," he said.
If there is some pullback from the strong pace of jobs
growth or the high level of business conditions along with a
continued cooling of the Sydney and Melbourne housing markets,
that may be enough to convince the RBA that another rate cut may
be needed, Bloxham added.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)