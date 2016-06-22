FOREX-Dollar takes the lead as sterling stalls ahead of Brexit vote

* Dollar up against most currencies
* Yellen sticks to cautious script, gradual rate hike view
* Sterling's short-covering rally fades
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 22 The dollar clung onto modest
gains early on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen held the line of "gradual increases" in U.S. rates, while
sterling's short-covering rally lost momentum a day ahead of
Britian's EU referendum.
The greenback briefly popped back above 105.00 yen
for the first time in nearly a week and last stood at 104.79.
The euro dipped to $1.1255, peeling away from a two-week
peak of $1.1383 set on Monday.
In testimony before Congress, Yellen expressed general
optimism about the U.S. economy and said gradual hikes in the
federal funds rate were likely to be needed. However, she
stressed the economic outlook was uncertain and that monetary
policy was "by no means on a preset course".
"At the margin Yellen appeared to be a bit more cautious
than before, but overall our assessment of the Fed remains
unchanged," said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"We still expect two Fed hikes this year, albeit with clear
risk we get no more than one."
The dollar index was back above 94.000, rebounding
from a two-week trough of 93.425.
Yellen also highlighted the risks of Brexit, noting it could
have "significant economic repercussions". In a similarly
guarded tone, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi
said the ECB stood ready to act with all instruments if
necessary.
Draghi's comments came as Swiss investment bank UBS warned
its clients it may fail to execute some orders on its electronic
trading platform should the referendum affect liquidity or cause
extreme volatility.
With the June 23 vote looming large, a short-covering rally
in sterling came to an abrupt halt, knocking the currency back
to $1.4660, from a near six-month high of $1.4788.
Commodity currencies also took a step back with the
Australian dollar easing to $0.7456, turning around
from a seven-week high of $0.7513.
Recent opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards
keeping Britain in the European Union, but there are some signs
that momentum has stalled for the 'In' camp and the race still
looks too close to call.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)