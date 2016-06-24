FOREX-Yen surges, sterling sees huge swings as Brexit fear slams markets

* Market highly volatile on Brexit threat
* Safe-haven yen rallies, dollar drops below 100.00 yen
* Sterling hit hard across the board
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 24 Sterling suffered its most
volatile session in living memory as the Remain and Leave camps
took turns leading in Britain's referendum on its EU membership,
triggering a rush into the safe-haven yen.
In the hours since the UK polling stations closed at 2100
GMT, the pound has swung in an eye-watering 15 cent-range, from
around $1.3525 to $1.5022. At 0300 GMT, it was hovering
at $1.3480.
"It is wild," said Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy
and Chief Economist at AMP Capital in Sydney.
Initially, there was optimism that Britain would vote to
stay in the EU. Then early counts showed the leave vote gaining
momentum, triggering panic across global financial markets.
On last count at 0230 GMT, the Leave camp was back with a
slight lead.
Against the yen, sterling ricocheted between 135.30 and
160.14 and was last at 139.13, down a massive 11
percent on the day. The euro, which traded between 76.00 pence
and 81.07, was at 80.12 pence.
"There is still a way to go yet," Oliver added. "Even if the
vote is to leave, there is a lot of water to go under the bridge
before Britain actually leaves the EU. We don't know what sort
of deal they are going to cut with the EU."
As Brexit anxiety grew, so too has demand for the safe-haven
yen, which jumped on the greenback and euro.
The greenback dropped below 100.00 yen for the first
time since late 2013. The euro fell below 110.00 yen
for the first time since late 2012.
The Australian dollar, often sold off in times of heightened
market stress, fell heavily against the dollar and yen.
The Aussie shed more than three cents to $0.7306.
On the yen, it was back below 75.00, having turned
around from 81.61 yen.
Thin market liquidity played a part in exacerbating the
moves, traders said.
"Many players are not trading actively," said Koichi
Yoshikawa, executive director of finance at Standard Chartered
Bank.
