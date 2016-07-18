FOREX-Turkish lira rises after coup fails; yen slips

* Turkish lira climbs more than 2 pct vs dollar at one point
* Yen slips broadly as safe haven demand wanes
* New Zealand dollar falls after soft CPI data
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 18 The Turkish lira rose against
the dollar and the safe-haven yen fell broadly on Monday after
Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend,
easing investor concerns about political uncertainty and
geopolitical risks.
The Turkish lira recovered some of the losses suffered on
Friday when it slid nearly 5 percent as news of the coup attempt
spooked investors.
In early Asian trade on Monday, the lira rose by as much as
2.2 percent against the dollar at one point and last traded at
2.9700, up roughly 1.7 percent on the day.
Turkish authorities rounded up nearly 3,000 suspected
military plotters on Saturday and ordered thousands of judges to
be detained after thwarting a coup by rebels using tanks and
attack helicopters to try to topple President Tayyip Erdogan.
The yen sagged as investor risk aversion eased. The dollar
rose 0.5 percent to 105.49 yen, while the euro gained 0.8
percent to 116.63 yen. Against the dollar, the euro
was up 0.2 percent at $1.1056.
The yen is regarded as a safe haven currency partly because
of Japan's net creditor status. As a result, the yen tends to
rise in times of market stress, but often comes under pressure
when investor risk appetite improves.
The dollar will probably take a breather in the near term,
in the wake of its sharp rally against the yen last week, said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"I think the yen might edge higher. I don't expect the
dollar to fall below 100 yen, but it will probably have a hard
time rising above 107 yen and will probably be a bit heavy,"
Okagawa said about the outlook for dollar/yen this week.
The yen had slid more than 4 percent against the dollar last
week for its worst weekly performance since late 2009, pressured
by speculation that Japan might adopt more aggressive economic
stimulus measures, namely "helicopter money" handouts to
residents to encourage spending.
While analysts are sceptical that Japanese authorities would
actually resort to such measures, the chatter about more
aggressive stimulus has put added focus on whether the BOJ will
unveil more monetary easing at its policy meeting in late July.
The New Zealand dollar slid 0.7 percent to $0.7073,
coming under pressure after New Zealand's consumer price index
rose less than expected in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)