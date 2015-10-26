FOREX-Dollar dips after rally but renewed risk appetite curbs fall

* Dollar dips as after scaling 2-1/2-month high
* Improved risk appetite after China easing limits losses
* C.banks in focus; Fed, BOJ, RBNZ rate decisions this week
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 26 The dollar edged down from a
2-1/2-month high versus a basket of major currencies on Monday,
although an increase in risk appetite in the wake of a new round
of monetary easing from China limited the greenback's losses.
Global stock markets rallied after China on Friday cut rates
for the fifth time this year, just a day after the European
Central Bank signalled that it was ready to increase the scale
of its stimulus measures.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
rose nearly 6 basis points on Friday to a 2-week high as demand
for safe havens waned, providing broad support for the dollar,
whose index hit 97.201, the strongest since Aug. 12.
But the index edged down 0.3 percent on Monday to 96.762,
while the greenback fell half a percent against the yen to
120.84 yen.
"There's a mild correction following last week's big moves
but our bias would certainly be for further downside in the euro
and further upside in dollar/yen," said BNP Paribas currency
strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.1050, pulling away
from a 2-1/2-month low of $1.0989 hit at the start of the Asian
trading session. A slightly better-than-expected monthly German
business confidence survey had little effect on the currency.
Lynton-Brown said economic data would be unlikely to move the
single currency much at the moment.
"The ECB we heard on Thursday were an ECB who were
preempting any possible downturn, they were not an ECB who were
going to respond in the short-term to any better data," he said.
China's easing late on Friday was the latest reminder of the
monetary policy divergence emerging between the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates in the coming
months, and other central banks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve makes its latest policy decision on
Wednesday, and is expected to keep rates on hold for now. But
after last week's dovish suprises, Sweden's Riksbank, the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Japan, which all
hold policy meetings this week, will be closely watched.
"Globally, the focus right now is on central banks and
monetary policy as a whole. Dollar/yen for example was driven
higher by a general improvement in risk appetite, not on hopes
of easing by the Bank of Japan alone," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra)