FOREX-Norwegian crown falls as oil prices extend losses

* Norwegian crown slides as oil prices fall again
* Fed in focus as risk-off mood takes hold
* Yen gains, hits seven-week high vs euro
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 27 The Norwegian crown followed oil
prices lower on Tuesday, shedding almost 1 percent against the
euro, as investors bet cheaper crude would continue to hurt
Norway's economy and may lead its central bank to loosen policy
further.
Fellow oil-producer Canada also saw its currency weaken,
amid concern over a glut in supply. Canada's dollar reached
C$1.3201 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since early
October. Russia's rouble skidded, too.
The Norwegian currency traded at 9.2981 crowns per euro
, its weakest in 12 days.
"It did hold up quite well yesterday despite a lower oil
price, but the fall in oil has continued, so that's hurting it,"
said Nordea currency strategist Niels Christensen in Copenhagen.
Christensen added that a meeting of neighbouring Sweden's
Riksbank on Wednesday may affect monetary policy in Norway.
"If they are very dovish, that would strengthen the
expectation that the Norges Bank, at its meeting next week,
could also be," he said.
Elsewhere, the safe-haven yen reached a seven-week high
against the euro, as investors turned risk-averse
before a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve begins
later in the day.
Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance of a
U.S. rate increase this week, but they will be watching Fed
Chair Janet Yellen closely for any clues one might come at its
next meeting, in December.
The yen weakened last week to a two-month low against the
dollar after the European Central Bank said it was ready
to loosen policy further and China cut interest rates again.
That fuelled speculation the Bank of Japan may signal more
easing when it meets on Friday.
But the currency strengthened on Monday after an adviser to
Japan's prime minister said the BoJ could wait for more easing.
It was further supported by Tuesday's risk-off mood.
Markets were in a "holding pattern" before the Fed and BoJ
met, and the current risk-off sentiment would not last, said
HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning in London.
"Classic risk assets are all slightly softer, but it's not
been an aggressive move," Bunning said. "I don't think the
positioning is there to see these massive spikes in emerging
market selling and related safe-haven strengthen because I think
a lot of the positioning has been cleared out in those markets."
(Editing by Larry King)