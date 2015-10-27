FOREX-Dollar steady ahead of Wednesday's Fed statement

* Weak U.S. data fuels doubts on rate hike in 2015
* Oil-sensitive currencies fall as oil hits 6-week lows
By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The dollar held firm against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders await the Federal
Reserve's decision on whether to raise interest rates by
year-end amid evidence the U.S. economy has slowed in recent
weeks.
The Norwegian crown, Canadian dollar and other currencies
that are sensitive to energy prices fell against the greenback
as Brent crude futures in London fell to their lowest since
mid-September on anxiety about oversupply.
The dollar has enjoyed a modest rebound since late last
week, when China cut interest rates for the sixth time in less a
year and the European Central Bank hinted it may expand its bond
purchase program.
The greenback's relative strength has hurt U.S. exports and
manufacturing activity. The government said on Tuesday its gauge
of business investment plans fell for a second straight month in
September.
There is broad consensus the Federal Open Market Committee
will refrain from ending its near-zero interest rate policy
after its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday. The U.S.
central bank's policy-setting group may still hint at the
possibility of a rate hike at its December meeting.
"The data has been consistently negative since the (Fed's)
last meeting. That combined with oil prices and the risk of
inflation in the future is collectively going to discourage the
Fed from being overly hawkish," said Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 5 percent
chance of the Fed raising rates on Wednesday and a 30 percent
probability of such a move in December, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
The FOMC will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. on
Wednesday.
The dollar index was up 0.08 percent at 96.937, not
far below a 2-1/2 month peak of 97.201 struck on Friday.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1038, but the
greenback fell 0.5 percent to 120.41 yen.
The dollar strengthened against currencies of major oil
exporters as Brent oil futures fell below $47 a barrel.
The Norwegian crown fell more than 1 percent to a three-week
low against the dollar at 8.4691 crowns as investors bet
cheaper crude may lead its central bank to loosen policy
further.
Canada's currency also weakened. Canada's dollar reached
C$1.3242 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since early
October. Russia's ruble fell nearly 3 percent to 64.745 rubles
per dollar.
