FOREX-Dollar gains, eyes on U.S. retail sales

* Dollar up on day but stuck in $1.07-1.08 range vs euro
* U.S. retail sales, euro zone GDP numbers main focus
* Brexit worries drive sterling volatility higher
(New throughout after the start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 13 The euro looked set to end the
week in positive territory on Friday, a half percent loss on the
day leaving it well above $1.0700 and stymying those who had
expected the greenback to surge again after very strong jobs
data a week ago.
European GDP numbers and, later, U.S. retail sales are the
main events for a market which has proved stickier for the U.S.
currency than many analysts were expecting even as pricing firms
around a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates in December.
Fed deputy governor Stanley Fischer pointed late on
Thursday to the impact of the dollar's gains on inflation but
gave no sign that the stronger currency would be a barrier to
raising rates and said its influence on prices would wane next
year.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.0777 per euro
by 0801 GMT, down around half a cent compared to
opening levels at the start of the week.
"We may see another wobble around retail sales today, but
really the dollar should grind higher against the euro into the
end of the year," said Richard Benson, Co-Head of Portfolio
Investments at currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"The divergence between monetary policy at the big central
banks is very powerful. We're not fully priced yet for a Fed
hike in December and when they do lift off we'll have to put a
load in for the next two years."
While there is a broad consensus between the major banks
around further gains for the dollar, a range of arguments have
emerged this week for why the euro may yet prove somewhat more
robust than the market's biggest dollar bulls expect.
Morgan Stanley strategist Ian Stannard pointed to the impact
on risk of higher Fed rates, a stronger dollar, and resulting
lower commodity prices, as one factor that may feed back to
support the euro.
"If investors appetite for risk is constrained then the use
of the euro as a funding currency would be constrained under
that environment," he said.
"Its not going to be a straightforward dollar rise, you
could well see a situation whereby the euro dollar decline is
not so obvious as many people believe."
The dollar fetched 122.75 yen after capping off three
straight days of losses on Thursday, leaving it almost flat for
the week.
A big move in the background this week has been a surge in
the cost of derivatives providing protection against big moves
in sterling over the next two years. Spot rates of the pound
have held up well, but 1-year implied volatility on Thursday
topped 10 percent to hit its highest in 3-1/2 years.
"There may be some M&A action in there, but a lot of it is
founded on worries over the Brexit debate next year,"
Millennium's Benson said.
Sterling traded 0.1 percent lower on the day at $1.5219 and
half a percent higher against the euro at 70.68 percent.