FOREX-Euro slips after Paris attacks as yen and Swiss franc sought

* Euro hits 6 1/2 mth low vs yen, down 0.3 pct vs Swiss
franc
* Volatility jumps as bout of risk aversion hits markets
* European shares in red, but moves rather muted
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 16 The euro hit a 6 1/2-month low
against the yen and was pinned down near 7-month troughs against
the dollar on Monday after the deadly attacks in Paris led to a
bout of global risk aversion and kept investors cautious on the
common currency.
The Swiss franc, another traditional safe-haven currency
rose, gained 0.3 percent against the euro, while the
one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a key gauge of how
sharp swings in the currency is likely to be, jumped nearly 5
percent to trade at around 12 percent..
Broad risk sentiment across global markets was also hit as
oil and commodity prices fell while European shares were in the
red. [ID::nL8N13B14S]
Still, analysts judged the reaction to the heightened
worries stemming from the attacks in Paris has been rather
muted, with investors likely to focus on increasing central bank
divergence between the European Central Bank and the Federal
Reserve in due course.
Even before the attacks, the euro had been under pressure
from expectations the ECB will step up monetary easing next
month, possibly cutting interest rates deeper into negative
levels and buying more assets under its quantitative easing
programme.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0740, not far from
last week's 6 1/2-month low of $1.0674, having retreated almost
7 percent from its Oct. 15 peak of $1.1495.
The common currency also fell to as low as 130.66 yen
, its lowest since late April. It last stood at 132
yen, slightly lower on the day.
"There is some caution ruling markets as we have seen with
the reaction to stock markets. Ultimately, the Fed/ECB
divergence will be the focus, with markets already pricing in a
10 basis point deposit rate cut by the ECB and extension of the
QE programme," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole.
Martin Enlund, chief FX strategist at Nordea, said the Paris
attacks are likely to lead to a rise in the risk premium for the
euro. And, in the longer term a hit to business and consumer
sentiment would depend on how sharply risk sentiment sours.
France launched air strikes in Islamic State positions in
Syria on Sunday as police in Europe widened their investigations
into the coordinated Paris attacks.
"Geopolitical risk is heightened, with France already taking
responses. That I think should have negative implication on the
euro/yen," said Shunsuke Yamada, chief FX strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
The yen showed muted response to data that showed
Japan's GDP slipped more than expected in July-September, the
second consecutive quarter of economic contraction.
The numbers were within market expectations and will not
significantly change Japan's policy outlook, said Minori Uchida,
chief FX strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
